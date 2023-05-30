Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have been "really pushing" to sign Manuel Ugarte in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Chelsea and Ugarte?

The domestic season finally came to an end this weekend, putting the Blues out of their misery after a turgid campaign.

A 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge meant they finished way down in 12th on 44 points – their lowest-ever total in the Premier League era.

The good news, however, is that Mauricio Pochettino has now officially been announced as the club's new manager and so preparations can be made for some much-needed improvements.

No doubt, the Argentine will want some old faces out and so new blood in. And it seems as though Sporting CP midfielder Ugarte is his priority right now.

Indeed, while talking about the latest Chelsea transfer rumours on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed how things have been heating up in the last few days.

He said (3:32): "We know there is this fight with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and PSG are offering creative solutions to Sporting Lisbon to find an agreement around the clause: €60 million (£52m).

"They are not triggering the clause but offering different payment terms, same amount and some players may be to be included. So 60 million euros but with different payment terms or players included.

“Let me mention one thing Chelsea in the last 24 to 48 hours are really, really pushing. They're trying to get it done.

"Chelsea are really trying to convince the player because the player is crucial in this story, but PSG are still there."

Who is Manuel Ugarte?

Still only 22 years of age, it seems the midfielder is on his way to a big club having shown his value to Sporting this term, with 47 outings in total – including six starts in the Champions League.

He has got the better of both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at different times in European competitions this term as well, so it's no shock that he's caught the eye of some Premier League teams.

Liverpool had also been in the mix reportedly but Romano revealed over the weekend that they are no longer "in the race".

While that will help with Chelsea's plans, they still have Paris Saint-Germain tracking the player too and so it sounds as though Ugarte could end up making a £52m move to either England or France this summer.