TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino has expressed his bafflement as it looks as though Chelsea could let Mason Mount leave this summer.

What's the latest on Mason Mount?

With the midfielder's contract due to expire at the end of next season, and negotiations at a bit of an impasse, it appears he could be sold this summer.

The latest report from The Athletic suggests that he is now "leaning towards" a move to Manchester United and talks are expected between the two clubs soon enough – though Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also in the mix.

Earlier in the season, according to the Daily Mail, Mount reportedly rejected a contract offer of £200k-p/w as he wants something closer to teammates such as Raheem Sterling (£300k-p/w) and Reece James to £250k-p/w).

It appears Chelsea still haven't put something good enough on the table to convince him to stay and now it looks likely that he'll be leaving this summer.

Amid all that, while speaking on the TalkSport YouTube channel, Cascarino slammed the Blues for not just getting a deal across the line.

He said: “I'm staggered. Like Andy [Townsend] said really, it's really weird. You know they've invested all this money in all these transfers in buying players, Mason's just 24. He's an England regular – or was, you know, certainly leading in the World Cup. I know he lost his place. But I thought we played really well when he played for England in Qatar.

"I knew there was issues at the start of the season, there was things going on with Mason, that didn't seem right. And Chelsea didn't seem to, you know, want to get too involved in negotiating then. And it sort of stayed there. And I don't get it.

"Because think about it this way. There's Bayern Munich apparently interested as well, so Bayern Munich, Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal, you could argue four of the biggest 10,15 clubs in Europe, if not in the world, want him.

"But Chelsea are not going to push the boat out to keep him, I don't get that.”

Why won't Chelsea offer Mount more?

With so many top Premier League clubs after Mount, it certainly shows that other teams appreciate him even if Todd Boehly and Chelsea don't quite seem to grasp just how valuable their asset it.

Still only 24 years of age, the player has already won the Champions League and the Club World Cup and has played 36 times for England.

With that experience under his belt, plus the fact that he counts as a homegrown player, you would think Chelsea would be desperate to keep him around.

However, if they aren't quite putting enough money on the table regarding a new contract offer, it does seem Mount will back his bags and head elsewhere this summer.