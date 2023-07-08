New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has remained coy about the possibility of signing Harry Kane, but did claim he has an "amazing" relationship with the striker.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say about Harry Kane?

The Argentine has just arrived at Stamford Bridge and has the rest of the summer to shape his team before Premier League football kicks off again.

After the club's poor efforts last campaign, the expectation will be for Pochettino to quickly have the club heading back in the right direction.

One way he could achieve this is with an exciting new goalscorer leading the line, hence their links with some big names such as Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen over the past few months.

However, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino now calling the shots, it's no surprise that he's been asked about the possibility of signing one of his former players.

Indeed, he spoke about the England captain recently during a press conference – as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

However, the new Chelsea boss seemed fairly coy about the club's chances of signing Kane, even though he did outline just how much he respects the striker.

He said: “I don’t like to talk about players in another club, but you are talking about one of the greatest strikers in the world."

Pochettino also added: “It’s not fair to talk, it’s not fair to say nothing. My relationship with Harry has always been amazing”.

How many goals did Kane score for Pochettino?

Now 29 years old, Kane spent some of his peak years under Pochettino with Tottenham, even if they weren't able to ever turn that into any major silverware.

The Englishman played 242 games for the Argentine – which is the most he's played for any manager in his career. In that time, he scored 169 goals and proved 30 assists.

With stats like that, it's not hard to see why Chelsea and Pochettino could be keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

What's more, the 51-year-old even admitted in the same press conference that the club were trying to improve Chelsea's situation in front of goal.

Indeed, he explained (via football.london: "We are working on that and still we have to time to work. I think for sure we are going to add players that can score and then we are going to try to find the best way to play to score not only with the offensive players – if not midfielders and players in different positions.

"We’ll see. It depends on the situation and the circumstances. We are working. Football is really dynamic. What we have today maybe disappears tomorrow. We need to be ready to …. [if] we need more or not. Or maybe we go to the pre-season and we realise that maybe we need to improve in different positions or to add more players that can score. Or we have enough. It’s really dynamic and we are going to assess every day the situation."

All in all, with Kane's future "up in the air" this summer, perhaps he could be tempted to work with his former manager if a big enough offer was to arrive.

Don't rule it out just yet...