Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is little chance Reece James leaves Chelsea despite rumours linking him with an exit.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues are in a bit of a state right now as they look to finish the Premier League season stuck in mid-table while the search for a permanent manager goes on.

Only adding to the potential misery, some reports in the Spanish media had suggested that James could be on his way to Barcelona in the summer.

Indeed, journalist Gerard Romero recently said (via Barca Universal): "Keep an eye on Reece James. There are people at Barça who get instant emotions.

"James is one of the best right-backs in the world at the moment, so it is no surprise that other top clubs are interested in him."

However, it sounds as though there is nothing concrete to these claims with Romano pointing out that the Englishman is viewed as "untouchable" at Chelsea.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained (4:00): “I wanted to clarify because I saw many rumours and some of your questions about that.

"Reece James is not going to Barcelona. For Chelsea, he's considered an untouchable player. He extended his contract last September.

"He's a player who's appreciated in the dressing room, on the pitch, in defence, [by] the teammates, the board, and let's see the new manager.

"But I'm sure that Reece James and Chelsea will continue together."

Will Reece James leave Chelsea?

The England international is certainly appreciated by the club. After all, on £250k-p/w, only three Chelsea players currently make more than James.

With that being the case, it's not as though he'd have any financial incentive to try and leave West London in the near future. However, when you look at how things are going on the pitch, he might not be too happy.

As explained before, the Blues have had a poor season and after crashing out of the Champions League against Real Madrid recently, there is little left to play for as they sit 11th in the Premier League with seven games to go.

Barcelona, on the other hand, look close to wrapping up their first La Liga title under manager Xavi as they sit 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Despite this, however, it seems as though James' isn't set to have his head turned by any possible proposition from the Catalan club.