Highlights Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reiterated his desire to leave the club refusing to speak to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Lukaku's goal-scoring record is impressive, with a number of Premier League goals – making him a valuable asset to any team.

Despite Chelsea's need for a proven goalscorer, Lukaku has shown no interest in rejoining the team and may potentially move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is yet to have even spoken to his current manager Mauricio Pochettino and the reason has now been revealed.

What's the latest on Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku?

The Blues have endured an extremely turbulent period since Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn takeover of the Premier League club back in May 2022.

Indeed, last season alone, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard all spent time on the sidelines as manager at Stamford Bridge, but now Pochettino has been tasked with steadying the ship.

Last term, however, Lukaku was able to keep his distance from the chaos as he spent the campaign on loan with Inter Milan, playing 37 times, and scoring 14 goals as the Serie A club made it all the way to the Champions League final.

This summer, though, has been awfully complicated for the Belgian striker. After all, when it appeared as though a move to Juventus could be on the cards, he managed to upset fans of both that club as well as Inter – with some gathering to protest the idea of a transfer.

With that in mind, you'd think perhaps the 30-year-old would be keen to give things another go at Chelsea, especially with new boss Pochettino now calling the shots in West London.

Despite this, it seems as though Lukaku has had no desire whatsoever to try and rekindle the old relationship. Indeed, as per Matt Law of The Telegraph, the striker has "reiterated his desire to leave Stamford Bridge" throughout the summer.

As a result, the forward has been training with the Chelsea Under-21s and has not even spoken to head coach Pochettino – showing both have no desire to see any reintegration.

How many Premier League goals has Romelu Lukaku scored?

Amid all this, it's quite ironic that Chelsea spent a lot of last season in dire need of a proven goalscorer. After all, they finished 12th in the Premier League last term, having scored just 38 goals in 38 games – which is fewer than both Leeds United and Leicester City who were relegated.

For this term, they've signed 22-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson to lead the line but he's failed to score in either of his first two games and at such a young age, he's hardly a safe bet. He has, for instance, only scored 14 senior club goals in his career.

As mentioned before, Lukaku netted that many last season alone. And the Belgian has been banging in the goals for a number of years now.

Indeed, he has a grand total of 121 goals in 278 Premier League appearances – while he also has 35 assists to his name in the competition.

With that being the case, you might have expected Chslea to consider at least getting some use out of the player this season but it appears that Lukaku wanted absolutely no part of things.

It remains to be seen what direction his career will head in next but there has been some talk that he could join London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be an interesting move to say the least.

Whatever happens, it does seem as though we've seen the last of Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt, but perhaps not the last as a Premier League player.