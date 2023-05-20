Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be an "extraordinary" signing as he nears a move away from Chelsea this summer.

What's the latest Ruben Loftus-Cheek news at Chelsea?

There's no doubt the Blues are in for a pretty busy summer. After all, life under Todd Boehly has been hectic enough already but the club are now set to embark on a new era under soon-to-be manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Talk is already rampant in the media about who the Argentinian wants to bring in with the Daily Mail claiming he wants a new goalkeeper, a central midfielder and a striker.

However, he will also have the small matter of reducing the Blues' already bloated squad with a number of sales in the upcoming summer market.

One name who appears destined for an exit is Loftus-Cheek, and Bailey has explained the latest news on 90min's Talking Transfers amid his links to Serie A giants AC Milan.

He said: "As we reported in April, AC Milan were showing a really strong interest. Since then there's just been talks.

"The player himself has spoken to [Fikayo] Tomori, his former teammate, about Milan.

"Milan like this deal a lot and it's accelerating quite quickly. I think it suits all parties. I think Loftus-Cheek in Serie A will be very, very good. I think he could be an extraordinary signing for Milan."

Will Ruben Loftus-Cheek join AC Milan?

Having played 30 games in all competitions for Chelsea this term, it's clear the 27-year-old has plenty to offer but with only 17 starts in the Premier League, he's not quite a first-name-on-the-team-sheet type player.

And so, he could be seen as one player to sell and help raise some money to fund other incomings, with his £120k-p/w contract still good until 2024.

From the player's point of view, he may well look at former Chelsea teammate Tomori as inspiration to chase this move to Italy.

After all, the defender has just started both legs in a Champions League semi-final and has already won a Serie A title since leaving the Blues.

With that in mind, it's no shock to hear Bailey report that the two have been in contact over this potential summer transfer and it's quite likely that Tomori's experience will leave Loftus-Cheek more than open to a move to AC Milan.

If he can get regular minutes for the Italian side just as his former teammate has done, perhaps this transfer could turn into an "extraordinary" bit of business for the Rossoneri.