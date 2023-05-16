Journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Chelsea won't change their transfer strategy even without European football next season.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Since taking over, Todd Boehly has already spent a vast amount of money on new signings and that might not change under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The American has spent well over £500m so far on shiny new players such as Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez.

However, in his defence, this was while the club were playing in the Champions League and so had the consequential extra revenue gained from participation in that competition.

Chelsea will not be playing any European football next term, though, and you would think this will force Boehly to alter his transfer plans.

In fact, according to Ornstein, the club's recruitment plans "have not changed" at all and so Pochettino could be set to land some of his "preferences" this summer.

Speaking on NBC Sports, the journalist said (2:00): “When it comes to recruitment, there have been some suggestions that Pochettino is going to make a number of demands on players he wants to sign.

"I think it's more going to be preferences and positions that he might like.

"And I'm led to believe that Chelsea's recruitment plans have not changed despite the fact that they're not going to be playing European football next season.

"They are consistent with the players that they are targeting. One of those positions is likely to be a number nine."

Who does Pochettino want to sign for Chelsea?

While it might be exciting to hear that the Premier League side are potentially in for another busy summer, it remains to be seen if this would be a great strategy.

After all, big money was spent on building a high-profile squad for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter but things didn't work out well for them, so Pochettino may be wary of history repeating itself.

However, the latest rumours back up what Ornstein mentions about the club wanting to sign a new striker with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen said to be a target.

The Guardian claim that deal is likely to "demand a huge fee" and perhaps the Blues should be more concerned about outgoings before they worry about who they can bring in.

Especially seeing as amid the present concern of Financial Fair Play, a lack of European football will put even more strain on their ability to comply with rules.