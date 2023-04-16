Simon Phillips has backed future Chelsea Christopher Nkunku transfer to be a "really good signing".

What's the latest on Christopher Nkunku and Chelsea?

As per trusted transfer source Fabrizio Romano, the RB Leipzig attacker has already agreed to join the Blues and will become a Premier League player in July 2023.

No doubt, this will be a really exciting deal as Nkunku will arrive in England with a big reputation. Indeed, he has 64 goals and 52 assists in 164 outings at his current club.

Seeing as Chelsea are currently struggling for goals right now – having scored just once in their last five games across all competitions – they could really use the 25-year-old right.

However, the Blues will have to make do with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix until the end of the season.

And while speaking exclusively to Football FanCast, Phillips suggested that Nkunku could potentially come in and provide a better option to the attack with Mudryk underperforming and Felix's future uncertain while only on loan from Atletico Madrid.

He said: "But I think Nkunku, going back to him, he's a very tidy player, a very good player. He can do a bit of everything.

"You know, he can come up with goals, he can create goals. And that's exactly what Chelsea had been missing in his current squad right now.

"And he's a player who is still young, he is just going to get better and better and develop. And I do think that this one will prove to be a really good signing.

"Perhaps, you know, the area on the pitch that he plays, he operates from more on on the left. There's question marks about signing Mudryk and spending £88m on him, and what will happen with Felix who also likes to operate in a similar area.

"But in terms of Mason Mount, I think they're two different positions and two different players."

Have Mudryk and Felix been Chelsea flops?

As alluded to by Phillips, Mudryk hasn't really made a fast start to life in England. Indeed, he has often been slammed by fans for his displays and the £97k-p/w star is still yet to score a first goal.

Felix hasn't necessarily done that much better either – with two goals, zero assists and one red card in 14 games – so maybe Nkunku could outshine them both.

After all, he has 17 goals and five assists in all competitions this term. If he can bring that form to the Premier League, Chelsea certainly would be landing a special talent.