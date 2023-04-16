A number of fans online have reacted to the worrying times at Chelsea after Kepa Arrizabalaga was spotted giving out tactics mid-game against Brighton.

What's the latest on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Chelsea?

It's safe to say this weekend's efforts were disappointing but not surprising as the Blues sunk to another Premier League defeat.

Goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso were enough to see the Seagulls pick up a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge despite Conor Gallaghers' opener.

Chelsea came into the game with Frank Lampard as interim manager after sacking former Brighton boss Graham Potter but the club legend hasn't helped improve form in his short spell back so far.

Indeed, this defeat follows up a 2-0 away loss in the Champions League against Real Madrid, as well as another league defeat against relegation-threatened Wolves the weekend prior.

All in all, it feels as though no one really has a clue what's going on right now at Chelsea with co-owner Todd Boehly even confronted by some angry fans at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Perhaps summing the mess up, footage has since emerged showing goalkeeper Kepa desperately trying to organise the players in front of him as his defence battled to hold onto a lead.

Whatever he said certainly didn't seem to work with Brighton going on to level the scores before half time, and then netting a winner later on in that match.

And it seems as though a number of fans think it's worrying and rather funny (depending on who you support) that the £150k-per-week Chelsea shot-stopper was trying to do manager Lampard's job for him mid-game.

Here are some of the best reactions...

