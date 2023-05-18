Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that the Chelsea team has been "unfit" all season but Mauricio Pochettino will fix that.

What will Mauricio Pochettino change at Chelsea?

It's a season that started with Thomas Tuchel in charge, that will end in mid-table obscurity under Frank Lampard (via Graham Potter) with a new man set to take over in the summer.

In other words, it's been a disastrous campaign for the Blues but with just three Premier League games to go, they have at least taken on big step towards improvement.

Indeed, it looks as though Pochettino will be at the helm next season, but he'll certainly have plenty of issues to address right away.

Notably, he'll have to trim the bloated squad and also restore confidence in those who have been at the heart of this chaotic mess in recent months.

What's more, while talking on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, Jones revealed that the squad's fitness has been a major problem too but the 51-year-old won't stand for that.

The insider explained (45:29): “One of the big talking points that we made – and it's because we get told it by people in and around Chelsea – this Chelsea team are unfit.

"I don't mean unfit as in I am unfit. Obviously, like I couldn't play in the Premier League. This team cannot be intense for 90 minutes, they cannot press properly. They don't have the legs that it takes to be up there challenging anymore.

“And that will change under Pochettino 100 per recent. But it's something that has been a recurring problem throughout this season. It's been brought up several times about the fact that the levels just aren't there.

"It goes all the way back to the summer, when Tuchel was really annoyed at Chelsea's preseason plans and said he wasn't getting enough time with them at the training ground, he wasn't happy with their preseason plans. They never recovered from it."

How does Pochettino make his teams fit?

If you go back to pre-season, it's not hard to see why Tuchel wasn't happy as Chelsea were thumped by Arsenal 4-0 in a game that foreshadowed the campaigns both teams were set to have.

Pochettino will no doubt hope to address this issue straight away and The Telegraph have already reported that his new players could be in for gruelling training sessions.

On top of that, former Southampton player Rickie Lambert told TalkSport what it's like to work under the Argentine, saying: "He pushes you in training so much that match days feel like a rest."

While that may sound daunting for the squad, it also sounds like exactly what they need if they are to succeed next term.