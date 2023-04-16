A number of fans online have mocked low standards at Chelsea after praise for Mykhailo Mudryk in the club's recent game.

What's the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea?

It's been a pretty woeful campaign for the Blues who have seemed to go from bad to worse over the past season.

Indeed, a slow start saw Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel sacked; he was replaced by Graham Potter who never looked like a good fit; and now Frank Lampard has come in to steady the ship.

That's not gone to plan so far though, with the interim manager losing in the Champions League first-leg against Real Madrid this week, as well as now losing his first two Premier League games.

Indeed, playing host to Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Lampard's men squandered a one-goal lead as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Seagulls.

In all honestly, the scoreline flattered Chelsea too as they had eight shots compared to facing 26 (with just two on target). The opposition also dominated possession and had six more corners (via BBC Sport).

With that being the case, it's no wonder Blues' fans were desperate to cling to any small positives they could find on the day.

And in Mudryk, they seemed to have found one. Indeed, the £97k-per-week winger may have struggled at times since arriving in January, but he was a rare bright light against Brighton.

Indeed, he managed to show a glimpse of his quality as he drove up the field and cut the ball back into Conor Gallagher's path who then scored via a deflection with the resulting shot.

After the game, some Chelsea fans shared footage of the assist – his second of the season, which means he's the club's top provider in the league – and dished out some praise for the player.

It was a nice run, but hardly jaw-dropping stuff and it seems rival fans were a little surprised that this is now the sort of content that Chelsea fans getting excited over.

Indeed, the reaction on Twitter suggests standards may have dropped...

Things didn't get any kinder from there...