Referee Robert Jones and his VAR team may have made a key error in the recent Chelsea game as they missed a possible handball from Christian Pulisic inside his own box.

What's the latest on VAR and Chelsea?

Frank Lampard has now been in charge of the Blues as interim manager for three games. Worryingly, he has lost all those matches.

Indeed, he tasted defeat against Wolves in the Premier League, followed this up with Champions League disappointment against Real Madrid and then suffered another blow against Brighton.

Indeed, despite taking the lead at Stamford Bridge thanks to Conor Gallagher's goal which took a fortunate deflection, Chelsea couldn't capitalise on that slice of good luck.

The Seagulls managed to equalise before halftime thanks to Danny Welbeck and then teenager Julio Enciso struck a stunning winner from long distance in the 69th minute.

When you consider Chelsea managed just two shows on goal throughout the whole game, and Brighton had ten, it's fair to say the better team won (via BBC Sport).

In fact, things could have been even more complicated for the Blues had referee Jones or VAR assistant Chris Kavanagh spotted a possible handball.

Do PGMOL owe Brighton another penalty?

As shown in the image above, Pulisic can clearly be seen handling the ball as he races into his own box to try and prevent Pervis Estupinan from making the most of Alexis Mac Allister's pass.

Journalist Andy Naylor noted the incident and called it "controversial" as both referee and VAR decided that it wasn't enough to result in a penalty.

Indeed, on Twitter, he wrote: "Pulisic just handballed in the box as Estupinan tried to latch onto Mac Allister's pass.

"Nothing given. Another controversial moment that. 1-0.

"Ref today Rob Jones, VAR Chris Kavangah."

Pulisic can certainly count himself a lucky boy as the ball clearly hit his outstretched arm as the still image half looks as though he's playing basketball.

No doubt, Brighton will be feeling delighted with the win but may also wonder if PGMOL have a personal issue with their club.

After all, on top of this big call that went against them, their last match against Tottenham Hotspur had its fair share of shocking decisions.

In fact, the PGMOL even later apologised and admitted their mistake as they failed to award a penalty when Kaoru Mitoma was to be fouled by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box.

On that occasion they lost but against the hapless Chelsea team, they overcame this adversity to pick up the win.