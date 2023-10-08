Chelsea may look to open talks with one of their star men at Stamford Bridge as his resurgence of form is said to have impressed Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

On Saturday, Chelsea recorded their third win in succession across all competitions in a 4-1 demolition of Premier League newcomers Burnley, courtesy of strikes from Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and an own goal by Ameen Al-Dakhil. Speaking in the aftermath of the Burnley victory, Pochettino signalled his delight at his side's collective performance and signalled his intention to come back strong after the international break, as he stated to the Blues' official website:

"The team was good, the performance was fantastic, I think they deserve the whole credit. We are so happy for them and go into the international break with a different feeling than the last break."

He then added:

"We will spend it trying to improve players. Try to recover players from injury. We have two weeks which we are going to spend working at the training ground. Of course, it’s a different mood to the break last month because to go into it with a victory is much better. But we will keep pushing and working hard to try to be better next month."

In conversation on talkSPORT's GameDay Phone-In on Saturday, pundit Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Chelsea youngster Palmer, who joined from Manchester City for a fee of £42.5 million in the summer, is an upgrade on now-Arsenal man Kai Havertz, who swapped Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window. O'Hara spoke highly of the Wythenshawe-born midfielder on the airwaves, saying: "Cole Palmer is an upgrade on Havertz, isn’t he? Massively." Palmer himself has also emphasised the importance of being able to come away from Turf Moor, stating after the game:

"That’s a really good win for us and we’re really pleased with the character we’ve shown to come from behind and get the three points. We knew it was important to get a good result to go into the international break with so yeah, it’s a big win for us."

Chelsea contract news; Conor Gallagher

Football Insider have provided a Chelsea contract update from Stamford Bridge in an effort to tie down midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has enjoyed a resurgence in form over recent weeks, with the Blues now set to open talks.

The report states that the England international has impressed Pochettino despite being close to departing Chelsea in the summer transfer window, though he was always keen to stay in SW6 and fight for his place in the Argentinian's side and now appears to have won him over.

Gallagher has made ten appearances in all competitions for Chelsea over the course of this term, registering a solitary assist in the process. Labelled "fantastic" by ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter in October 2022, Gallagher has been an excellent asset in the engine room in the Premier League, recording a pass success rate of 90.8% and receiving an average match rating of 7.17/10 in the English top-flight, as per WhoScored.

Given that he is also homegrown and will help with squad quotas in Europe, it would make total sense for Chelsea to try and nail Gallagher down to a longer contract at Stamford Bridge, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.