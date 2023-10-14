Chelsea have been told there is a "versatile" youngster in their ranks who could end up being "key" for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea form this season

The Blues haven't exactly got off to their dream Premier League start, but recent results suggest that they may well be on the up. Before a recent 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, Chelsea hadn't scored a league goal since August, with criticism mounting on Pochettino and the west Londoners.

They had tasted defeat at the hands of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, while also dropping points at home to Liverpool and away at Bournemouth. However, they've now clinched three successive wins in all competitions; securing much-needed victories over Brighton in the EFL Cup as well as Fulham and a demolition of Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the league.

“Always when you concede first and you need to break down the opponent always you feel proud when you achieve that,” Pochettino said after their Burnley 1-4 Chelsea at Turf Moor.

“The team were playing well and with the chances conceded in a situation that was completely unfair, but the team were really good, solid, the whole team. We want to improve players and try to recover the players that were injured,” Pochettino said when asked what he wanted to take from the next fortnight. The next two weeks we’re going to spend working on the training ground with a different mood from the last months.

“After two victories it is much better but I think we will keep pushing, working hard to be better in the next months.”

Chelsea next take on title-contenders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, which will make a very interesting encounter, as both sides go into the contest on a recent run of good form.

Chelsea news - Levi Colwill

Following his 2022/2023 loan spell at Brighton, one player to have come on leaps and bounds this season is young defender Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old, who's started all eight of Chelsea's league matches so far, also earned a call-up for the England national team; featuring at left-back in their 1-0 friendly win over Australia on Friday evening.

Colwill played the whole 90 minutes of England's victory over the Socceroos, with talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent now tipping him to become a "key" player.

“Levi Colwill, really like him," said Bent.

"He’ll be 25 [at Euro 2028]. Good player. I think he is doing well at Chelsea, he can play left-back and left-centre-half. He’s versatile. I think he’ll get better with that [in Chelsea’s struggles]. I genuinely believe with this transition, he will be a key part of that transition.”

Colwill strengths Colwill weaknesses Passing Crossing Aerial duels Concentration

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, speaking after Brighton's 3-0 win over Arsenal last season, also hailed Colwill's bravery as a player.

“I think the best example of courage was Colwill in this game," said De Zerbi (The Argus).

“We defended man-to-man and Colwill’s man was Odegaard. Colwill went 90 minutes to defend with Odegaard 80 metres from Jason Steele. This is courage.”