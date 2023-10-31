Chelsea are considering a move for an overseas defender, with a reliable journalist suggesting that this could be a situation to keep a close eye on ahead of January.

Chelsea's current defenders

The Blues have seven centre-backs in the building as it stands in the form of Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah, but there’s a strong chance that the latter two could be set to leave next year.

Brazilian side Fluminense reportedly hold an interest in Silva and are ready to offer him a return to his homeland, whilst Chalobah has fallen significantly out of favour having made zero appearances so far this season, not only in the Premier League but also across all competitions (WhoScored - Chalobah statistics).

Therefore, Mauricio Pochettino may have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement should one or both of the pair depart and he has identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as a potential candidate, despite him only recently signing a new long-term deal which doesn’t expire until 2028 (Bayer Leverkusen contracts).

Chelsea keen on deal for Edmond Tapsoba

Writing in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Chelsea are eyeing a move for Edmond Tapsoba, while also sharing news on Chalobah and a possible replacement.

"I can say that Chelsea are also looking into a new centre-back signing for 2024. It’s because the decision of the club – which is now 100 percent confirmed – is to sell Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window.

"He would love to stay at Chelsea, he wants to play more, but there is no space for him and he doesn’t want to be stuck on the bench. Now he’s injured of course, but Chalobah’s future is elsewhere.

"Chelsea will look at the opportunities in the January transfer window, then it depends if they find the right player at the right price.

"One more player to watch is Edmond Tapsoba, he’s having a fantastic campaign with Bayer Leverkusen. He did extend his contract there in September, but there is a possibility for him to leave in 2024 with a big proposal."

Standing at 6 foot 4, Tapsoba provides an excellent physical presence at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s backline which he’s proven by averaging 2.6 clearances and 2.1 aerial wins per game this season in the Bundesliga (WhoScored - Tapsoba statistics).

The Burkina Faso international, who is 24 years of age, is also extremely calm and composed in possession having recorded a 92.6% pass success rate, with his consistently solid displays having previously seen him dubbed a defensive “rock” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Edmond Tapsoba - Achievements Date Champions League Participant 2022/23 Europa League Participant 2019/20, 2020/21 & 2021/22 Africa Cup Participant 2022 German Cup Runner-Up 2019/20 (Data via Transfermarkt)

Furthermore, Tapsoba is capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 26 contributions, 22 goals and four assists, since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Tapsoba statistics), with his set-piece threat likely to be another attractive attribute to Pochettino.