New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is said to be excited by the prospect of working with a £60,000-per-week member of his squad and is believed to rate him extremely highly.

Chelsea announce Maresca as new head coach to replace Pochettino

It's been common knowledge for quite some time that Maresca has been lined up to succeed Mauricio Pochettino, but the west Londoners officially confirmed the Italian's arrival from Leicester City on Monday.

After guiding Leicester to the Championship title and automatic promotion at the first time of asking, Maresca has swapped the King Power for Stamford Bridge and will commence his new role on July 1.

Maresca put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the option of a further year, with journalist Ben Jacobs sharing further background on why he was the "unanimous" choice for Chelsea's board in a thread on X.

"Chelsea confirm Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. It’s a five-year contract with a club option of a further year. Former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero joins as Maresca’s assistant. Maresca was the unanimous choice from Chelsea’s leadership," wrote Jacobs.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points on average per game 2.11

"Maresca stood out because of his possession-based style. Experience in English football seen as key. Chelsea struck by his 'champions mentality'. Maresca is also understood to have displayed extensive squad knowledge at interview and was impressed with the talent and balance at the club.

"Maresca's thirst for knowledge impressed Chelsea's hierarchy. He even started watching last season's games whilst on holiday in Marbella ahead of getting the job. Maresca has already asked for data access to provide performance analysis on every player from youth level to the the first team, as well as full details of everyone working at Cobham. This meticulous approach was the same at Leicester."

Reports suggest that Maresca is planning to make Cole Palmer the vocal point of his Chelsea side, as the former Man City backroom coach plots to build his own-look Blues side after Pochettino's reign.

He's also set to have a say in the transfer market, with Maresca said to be a big fan of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez for his forward line.

Maresca can't wait to work with Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez

Now, as per Fabrizio Romano, it is believed that Maresca has taken a real liking to £60,000-per-week goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The former Brighton ace signed last summer and has suffered his fair share of criticism following his debut campaign at the club, but Maresca really rates Sanchez and can't wait to work with him at Chelsea.