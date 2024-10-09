Chelsea have been tipped to unleash an unseen teenager and hand him his senior debut soon, with it only being a "matter of time" before he's handed his debut by head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea prepare for Liverpool after Nottingham Forest draw

Amidst the international break, Maresca and his staff are busy preparing for an all-important clash away to Liverpool, following their thoroughly entertaining 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

The game had it all - a sending off, goals, miraculous saves, guilt-edged chances and plenty of drama. There is a serious case to be made that it was the most entertaining draw in the Premier League so far this season, and either side could've come away the victor.

Forest remain unbeaten on the road, which is quite the feat for Nuno Espirito Santo, especially considering the tough trips they've had to face. Chris Wood gave Forest a shock lead just after the restart, with Noni Madueke's brilliantly taken low effort soon levelling the score on 57 minutes.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Both Matz Sels and Robert Sanchez pulled off phenomenal saves to keep the score level, but the moment of the match came from Sels, who denied superstar Cole Palmer with a stunning double save from close range.

Nicolas Jackson unfortunately put in a "5/10" performance against Forest, and Christopher Nkunku arguably really should've scored with a gaping free header from close range. However, Sels' point-blank denial also needs to be praised, with the Forest keeper having a real blinder.

"I think first 45 minutes we didn't concede nothing, we controlled the game, created the chances and the performance was very good because you can get frustrated against this kind of team," said Maresca on Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Forest.

"But, as I said, compared to the Brighton game it's a completely different kind of game so you need to learn how to play. I thought first half was top and then second half we concede the goal and become a little bit more up and down. After we score immediately and then again we were in control.

"Probably the red card we think most of the time that 11 vs 10 is more easy but probably today was even more difficult as they were a line of five with more players inside the box defending. Then you take the risk to lose some balls, and you concede counter-attacks or set-pieces that they are very strong. But overall, I thought the performance was very good, and I think we deserved to win the game."

"Matter of time" before Shumaira Mheuka makes Chelsea debut

It's been a very impressive start to the season for Maresca, who has now been tipped to hand exciting youngster Shumaira Mheuka his senior debut.

Taking to X, The Secret Scout has expressed his belief that it's a matter of time before Mheuka gets minutes for Chelsea. He added that the 16-year-old is already a member of Chelsea's Under-21s, playing years above his age group.

“It’s been an amazing couple of weeks," said Mheuka on making his Under-21s debut.

"It’s been super busy! I’ve been away with England, but now I’m back at Cobham, feeling good, and ready to return to league action. As a 16-year-old stepping up to the Under-21s squad, it was a proud moment, and it can be tough at times. But I feel like I’ve handled the situation well and embraced every opportunity that’s come my way.

“Getting a taste of Under-21s football has been great and has definitely pushed my performance even further.”