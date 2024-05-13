Chelsea have been linked with a move for another midfielder this summer, it has emerged, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to continue his squad rebuild.

Pochettino safe, but others less so

A strong run of form to end the season has seen Chelsea in with a chance of finishing in the Europa League spots ahead of their final two Premier League games, and they could even catch Tottenham should they win both of their final games and their London rivals lose both of theirs (against Manchester City and relegated Sheffield United).

Since a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, the Blues have won three and drawn one of their four Premier League games and have leapfrogged Manchester United in the table.

It has probably kept Pochettino in a job for the summer, with the speculation surrounding his future appearing to have largely died down in recent weeks following the announcement that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim would be staying in Portugal this summer.

But there is likely to be significant change on the pitch ahead of the new season. Thiago Silva is leaving the club as a free agent, while Armando Broja is thought to be up for sale and the future of Conor Gallagher remains unclear, with the midfielder one of Pochettino's most relied-upon players but out of contract in 2025 and strongly linked with a move to Tottenham. Now, they may have identified a replacement.

Blues keen on goalscoring midfielder

That is according to Italian media outlets, who claim that Chelsea have made contact with Atalanta over a potential move for impressive Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

They are not alone in their admiration of the Dutchman, with Liverpool and Juventus also in the race for his signature following an excellent Serie A campaign, while journalist Dean Jones claimed that the midfielder would be an "unbelievable addition to the Premier League".

Initially viewed as a deep-lying midfielder, he has played a more advanced role for Gasperini's side this season and has managed to find the net on 12 occasions, along with grabbing five assists and helping his side to two finals (the Coppa Italia and the Europa League).

His performances have even drawn parallels with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes via data site fbref, given his status as a do-it-all playmaker with goalscoring pedigree.

Fernandes vs Koopmeiners 23/24 Koopmeiners Fernandes Games started 27 33 Goals 12 10 Assists 5 7 Shots on target per 90 0.59 1 Key passes per 90 2.1 3.27 Shot creating actions per 90 4.12 6.06

Despite this success, he seems keen for pastures new, admitting that the Premier League was an attractive prospect when quizzed earlier in the season.

"Last year there was concrete interest from Napoli. However, in the end the two clubs did not find an agreement. I told Atalanta that in the coming summer I want to leave", the maestro told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

"My fiancée and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England I could even bear the rainy days there… I hope options present themselves so I can think about it", he continued.

Now, he could get that move, with TuttoJuve explaining that Liverpool and Chelsea are both in the race along with Juventus for his signature, which is likely to set them back in excess of 40m euros. With Gallagher potentially leaving, could Koopmeiners be his replacement at Stamford Bridge?