Chelsea are thought to be closing in on a surprise off-field move at Stamford Bridge, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Pochettino under pressure

The Blues’ poor run of form under Mauricio Pochettino continued on Sunday, losing 4-2 at home to Wolves in the Premier League following a heavy 4-1 loss to Liverpool the days prior.

The latest defeat leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table and the Blues have now actually conceded more than they have scored under Pochettino in the top-flight, resulting in rumours over his future being in doubt, with Xabi Alonso one name linked as a potential replacement. Talking after the game, Pochettino said:

“We are not good enough [today]. Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible.

“The players need to take responsibility like I take responsibility. At the moment we’re not matching the history of the club. That’s true. We need to accept it, be critical but we cannot give up. We’ll work hard to change. If it’s not working in this way, we need to move on and find a different solution.”

Thiago Silva’s wife even took to social media after the game to suggest Chelsea need to act, saying: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

However, there is no immediate threat of Chelsea removing Pochettino as manager, according to Ben Jacobs.

There looks set to be some off-field change at Chelsea, though, following a new update from west London.

Todd Kline to join Chelsea

According to reliable reporter Romano, Todd Kline is leaving his role as commercial chief officer at Tottenham to join Chelsea, with an agreement with the Blues almost done.

The Evening Standard described it as a shock move, with Jacobs going into more detail on what Kline’s role with Chelsea will be.

"Kline will join in a senior business role as an addition to the leadership team. He'll play a part in #CFC's stadium plans. Chelsea want him to explore non-football income, which will be a more consistent income stream after 2030 once a new/developed stadium is likely functional."

It looks as if Kline will have a say in a number of off-field decisions at Stamford Bridge, and after helping increase Spurs’ commercial revenue by more than £30m in 2022, he could soon improve Chelsea off the pitch as well.