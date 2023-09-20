Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Chelsea and their plans to sign a world-class new striker.

Who have Chelsea signed 2023?

Mauricio Pochettino's side put pen to paper on deals for Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo and Deivid Washington - who all joined the club for around £397 million in the summer window.

To make way for the plethora of new arrivals, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all moved away for £230 million in total.

Chelsea were yet again one of the busier clubs over what was a very interesting summer transfer period, but Pochettino is taking ome time to gel them all together.

Injuries have played a big role too, as the west Londoners have sealed just one Premier League win so far - coming in the form of a 3-0 victory over Luton Town.

Chelsea have dropped points against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and, most recently, Bournemouth. Pochettino's side were booed off in their match against the Cherries, but the Argentine is adamant they'll begin winning games soon enough.

"I think the fans know if you invest the type of money, there is expectation," said Pochettino.

"What I can tell the fans is the circumstance, I cannot change the reality. With all of the squad fit we can compete, we don't have all of the squad available, what can we do?

"For me, nothing to say, the fans can do this. Twelve injured today, three of four youngs guys, two keepers on the bench, I am going to cry, I am going to complain, to who? I have to accept this. That is the circumstance and we need to accept.

"We have our opinion, our reality. I think we are doing good things, more than people can expect but I told you before the season, Chelsea is about the win. Young players need to feel what it means to be a Chelsea player."

Will Chelsea sign a striker?

One position Chelsea arguably need to shore up is at centre-forward, with Jackson currently leading the line but arguably isn't of the same calibre as someone like Victor Osimhen - who they've been linked with signing.

Another forward who is said to be on the agenda is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with reliable reporter Romano sharing an update on the Englishman for CaughtOffside (via Chelsea Chronicle).

He says Chelsea are definitely interested in Toney, and he is "100%" certain to leave Brentford next year.

"Sources close to Ivan Toney suggest he will 100% be leaving Brentford in 2024," said Romano.

“Chelsea are interested in Ivan Toney, nothing advanced yet, let’s see which club comes with the right money to try to convince Brentford, probably not before December. Chelsea will keep protecting the squad and let’s see what happens in 1-2 months.”

The 27-year-old scored 20 goals in 33 starts last term, with Bees boss Thomas Frank calling him "amazing".