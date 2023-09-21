Fabrizio Romano has shared another update on Chelsea and their plans to sign a new striker for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues, lead by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, have already guided Chelsea through an extremely busy summer transfer window.

Backed financially by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, Chelsea spent £397 million on the signings of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo and Deivid Washington.

To fund these moves, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all moved the other way for £230 million in total.

The boardroom have been making serious moves behind-the-scenes, but that hasn't yet translated into results. Pochettino's side have won just one league match all season, a 3-0 victory over Luton Town, with Chelsea dropping points against Liverpool, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Chelsea were booed off in their latest 0-0 draw away to the latter side, but Pochettino is adamant the wins will come very soon.

"I think the fans know if you invest the type of money, there is expectation," said Pochettino. "What I can tell the fans is the circumstance, I cannot change the reality. With all of the squad fit we can compete, we don't have all of the squad available, what can we do?

"For me, nothing to say, the fans can do this. Twelve injured today, three of four youngs guys, two keepers on the bench, I am going to cry, I am going to complain, to who? I have to accept this. That is the circumstance and we need to accept.

"We have our opinion, our reality. I think we are doing good things, more than people can expect but I told you before the season, Chelsea is about the win. Young players need to feel what it means to be a Chelsea player."

Will Chelsea sign a striker?

Despite the signing of Jackson from Villarreal, who is currently leading the line, Chelsea are arguably lacking a world class striker in the mould of reported targets like Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney. Romano, sharing a transfer update for his Daily Briefing, has some news on the latter star.

The respected transfer journalist has said that the west Londoners have already made an approach for Toney in the form of asking for information, and are very interested in signing him.

"Many clubs have asked about Toney, including Italian clubs, but staying in the Premier League is the priority of the player," wrote Romano. "Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, but also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal.

"Both clubs asked for information, let’s see if other clubs will join the race, but for the moment I can guarantee that both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown this interest."

Toney, who has been called "unique" and "amazing" by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, scored 20 league goals for Brentford last season before his ban for gambling breaches.