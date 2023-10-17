Chelsea chiefs are believed to be over the moon with one signing they've made, and feel as if he's already an "absolute bargain".

Chelsea form under Pochettino

In the last fornight, Mauricio Pochettino's side have slowly turned a corner after what was an unideal start to the Premier League campaign. At one point, the west Londoners went from mid-August to early October without even scoring a league goal, a torrid run which ended after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Pochettino's men, since that much-needed win, have gone on to beat both Brighton in the EFL Cup and Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor before the international break.

Those results have seemingly instilled positivity back at Stamford Bridge after a very regrettable 2023 overall, with Pochettino heaping praise on his players after their most recent demolition of the Clarets.

“Always when you concede first and you need to break down the opponent always you feel proud when you achieve that,” Pochettino said after their Burnley 1-4 Chelsea at Turf Moor.

“The team were playing well and with the chances conceded in a situation that was completely unfair, but the team were really good, solid, the whole team. We want to improve players and try to recover the players that were injured. The next two weeks we’re going to spend working on the training ground with a different mood from the last months. After two victories it is much better but I think we will keep pushing, working hard to be better in the next months.”

Supporters will be hoping their near £400 million spent over the summer transfer window will eventually result in an imperious run of form, and one which could hopefully have Chelsea challenging at the very top again. They made some signings for the future as well, though, including Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez.

The 16-year-old, who's already doing excellently for the Ecuador national team despite his tender age, will move to Chelsea in 2025, but despite not even playing for them yet, club chiefs already believe they've signed an "absolute bargain". That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who shared the Paez update in his Daily Briefing.

"It’s becoming clearer all the time that Chelsea have signed a fantastic talent," wrote Romano.

"Paez will move to Stamford Bridge in 2025, with Chelsea winning the race for his signature earlier this year when other big clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich were also interested in him. The Blues also increasingly feel that they got an absolute bargain for the teenage midfielder, whose value has probably already shot up since they agreed the package for him.

"It was not easy for Chelsea to arrive there ahead of other clubs, so it’s a great job by their recruitment team, and a smart deal. Chelsea feel he’s probably already worth double what they paid for him, so who knows where he’ll be by the time he joins the club when he turns 18."

Paez is currently plying his trade at Independiente Del Valle in Ecuador, where he is eagerly anticipating his switch to the Premier League.