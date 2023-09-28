Chelsea have managed to make a decision on the future of a first-team star who has attracted high-profile interest over the last few months, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

Speaking on The Overlap, former Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has indicated his belief that Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk should be given an extended run in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up.

The 45-year-old stated: “When you bring a player in, for instance, Mudryk, we know he hasn’t done well. He cost £80million-odd, but they’re still buying wingers left, right, and centre. I’m thinking you’ve got to give that lad a chance. You’ve got to say there’s a path to go and play. Every player must feel like there’s not really an opportunity there for them because there’s someone going to take their place two games later."

Blues' boss Pochettino meanwhile is of the opinion that Chelsea's performances haven't been fairly reflected in terms of results so far this term, as he stated in a recent interview: "I really believe in the project because I think the balance is good, but the problem is that we cannot show it.

"The results don’t reflect the balance because we have players who should be important today who are not in the team because they are injured. Even with all the players fit maybe you can lose games but when there are the circumstances that we have now, it is about having patience and trying to recover all the players."

Is Armando Broja leaving Chelsea?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Romano has detailed that Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to remain at Stamford Bridge despite interest in his services from the likes of West Ham United and AC Milan. Romano stated: "For Armando Broja, it is really important for him to be back and play some minutes and return to his level. It is important to mention that over the summer two clubs approached Chelsea – AC Milan and West Ham – and one more club from abroad, really interested in Armando Broja."

He then added: "Chelsea discussed internally about the situation but then their position was very clear – Armando Broja is not for sale. They trust him, they want to keep the player at the club. They believe that he can be an important player for many years, not just for this season."

The Albania international, who was labelled "devastating" by Albania assistant coach Sergio Porrini in the past, recently returned from a long-term injury with an 11-minute cameo in the dying embers of Chelsea's defeat to Aston Villa, which was his first appearance for the Blues since late 2022.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is suspended for his side's trip to face Fulham next Monday in the Premier League, potentially offering up a golden opening for Broja to cement his place as an important part of Pochettino's plans moving forward.

With all signs pointing to Chelsea deciding to keep Broja for the foreseeable future, it will now be up to the 22-year-old to prove his worth in the coming weeks.