Chelsea chiefs will soon examine who and where they choose to add to their squad in the January transfer window following an inconsistent start to the campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

Speaking to Premier League Productions, cited via Football London, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has urged one of Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United to take a chance on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Given stated: "He has gone under the radar, but maybe because he plays for Aston Villa. But Aston Villa are a big football club, people forget that, at times. Maybe he is talking about a new contact, at the minute. When you look at other clubs in the Premier League like Arsenal, Chelsea or even Man United. Someone of his calibre. I wonder if his agent is sort of secretly saying, 'he is of that level. He can grab goals."

Of course, Watkins' name has been mentioned in connection with Chelsea in recent times and the England international refused to be drawn on his current contract situation with Aston Villa in the aftermath of their 6-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend in the Premier League, stating to TNT Sports via TEAMtalk: "I just try and let my football do the talking. My goal is to score goals and help the team win. What happens off the pitch is separate."

Football Insider report that Chelsea could land Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen next summer for a cut-price fee due to the Serie A champions being yet to make progress on contract talks with the Nigeria international.

Osimhen is under contract at Napoli until 2025 and will have just 12 months left on his deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium by the time the middle of next year rolls around.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Chelsea's transfer activity?

Writing in his Daily Briefing column via CaughtOffside, Romano has detailed that meetings lie ahead for Blues' chiefs regarding their January transfer strategy, though it hasn't yet been decided if they will attempt to bring players with more experience to Stamford Bridge.

Romano stated: "I’m also aware of some Chelsea transfer rumours about a possible change in approach this January that could see them target more experienced players. However, from what I’m hearing it’s too early to know for sure – nothing has been decided yet and more meetings will take place in the next weeks and especially between November and December to decide how to act, and what kind of signings are needed."

Chelsea made no fewer than 12 first-team signings in the summer, who arrived at Stamford Bridge for a collective cost that totalled around the €462 million (£400 million) mark, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Blues find themselves struggling for form and potency in front of goal, indicating there is major room for improvement at Stamford Bridge and they may need to dip back into the market in the New Year to bolster squad depth in key areas.