Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared some exit news out of Chelsea as another player could now leave the club along with Trevoh Chalobah.

Who has left Chelsea?

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure in charge of the west Londoners first began with major summer transfer overhaul.

Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all left the club for around £230 million in total.

Meanwhile, coming to replace them, Chelsea put pen to paper on deals for Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo and Deivid Washington - who all joined the club for around £397 million.

So far, Pochettino's men have taken some time to fully gel given the wave of departures and incomings; with Chelsea winning just one Premier League game so far this season despite their star quality.

The Blues tasted victory against newly-promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, but dropped points at home to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and away at West Ham before the international break.

Defender Ben Chilwell, speaking after his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Forest most recently, said Chelsea still have much to improve upon.

"Very frustrating result and everyone is very disappointed in the changing room right now," explained Chilwell after their recent 1-0 loss to Forest at home.

"If you look at the stats we dominated the game, had the possession, but the most important stat is the goals. We lost in that department and lost the game, that is the black and white of it and we need to improve."

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

It would appear that Chelsea could still strengthen certain areas of the squad, perhaps most notably in the striking position, as they are arguably lacking a world-class centre-forward option.

This has lead to their reported interest in the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, who are both apparent Chelsea transfer targets for 2024/

Other members of the squad could still depart, too, and Romano has some news where this is concerned.

According to his sources, midfielder Chalobah could be joined by one other player in defender Marc Cucurella out the door in January if they don't get more game time.

Writing on his daily briefing, Romano explained:

"Sources on the player [Chalobah] side feel that the player expects to leave Chelsea in January - the feeling is that something will happen for them to part ways.

"Chalobah still wants to leave if there’s good opportunity like Bayern. But, to reiterate, there is no guarantee that Chalobah will not play for Chelsea.

"There was also something similar being reported about Marc Cucurella, but Chelsea deny players being frozen out. Again, the feeling is that both Chalobah and Cucurella are set to look for new clubs in January if they can’t play in the next months."

The latter player signed for Chelsea last summer, with ex-boss Thomas Tuchel once calling him a "young, hungry, mobile and a very intelligent player."