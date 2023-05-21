Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino has already asked Frank Lampard to give "everyone a runout" in the final three Chelsea games this season.

What's the latest on Lampard and Pochettino?

With just three Premier League games left to play for the Blues, they have finally managed to sort out a new permanent manager to come in next season.

Indeed, Pochettino will be taking over in June and with nothing left to play for, there isn't really much on the line for current interim Lampard.

However, the Argentine will no doubt already be making plans behind the scenes as he looks to get the very best out of his player and it seems he's already made one request.

Indeed, as explained by Jones on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Pochettino has asked Lampard to rotate his squad so he has a better understanding of who exactly could be of use to him in the future.

He said: "Frank Lampard keeps changing his team, keeps changing his formation, and Pochettino now 'confirmed' as Chelsea manager and wants Lampard in these next two games to make sure he gives everyone a runout, so he can actually have a look at everyone.

"That's the other thing to take into account here, Chelsea are literally preparing now for the Pochettino era.

"Pochettino wants to see them, he's probably even told him he wants to see someone tried in a certain role just so he can watch it, to see how it scopes out – especially in a game like this against the best team in Europe."

How many players have Chelsea signed in the last two transfer windows?

Chelsea currently sit 12th in the league and need to win all three of their last games to be in with a chance of finishing tenth.

Worryingly, they play champions Manchester City away from home this weekend and with nothing really to play for, you can see why Pochettino is keen for Lampard to mix things up.

After all, Chelsea acquired 14 permanent senior players over the last two transfer windows, forcing former coach Graham Potter to work with up to 40 players in training sessions despite Premier League rules only allowing for a 25-man squad (via The Athletic).

No doubt, the club's future manager will be desperate to trim that down as soon as possible and he can get a big helping hand if Lampard heeds this request.

With all this in mind, we could be set for some unusual starting XIs over the next few weeks.