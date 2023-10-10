Frank Leboeuf has been left rather unimpressed by one young Chelsea player who he says is still yet to convince under Mauricio Pochettino.

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea

The west Londoners, after what has been a poor start to the new Premier League season, appear to finally be finding their rhythm for Pochettino. Chelsea tasted defeat against West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, while also dropping points at home to Liverpool and away to Bournemouth prior to their two latest league wins. The Blues beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage last week and have built upon that derby victory with a brilliant 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Wilson Odobert had given Chelsea an early scare with his opening Clarets goal, but strikes from Ameen Al-Dakhil (OG), Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson sealed an eventual routine win for Pochettino's side as fortunes take a turn. They head into the international break in very good stead before Chelsea return and take on joint-league leaders Arsenal later this month. Chelsea boasted 63% possession and dominated Vincent Kompany's side on enemy territory, something which impressed their delighted manager. Here's nearly every word Pochettino said on Chelsea's win over Burnley:

"All the players try to play well and today he [Sterling] was well, he was involved in the goals and I am so happy for him and so happy for the team. The team was good, the performance was fantastic, I think they deserve the whole credit. We are so happy for them and go into the international break with a different feeling than the last break.

"We will spend it trying to improve players. Try to recover players from injury. We have two weeks which we are going to spend working at the training ground. Of course it’s a different mood to the break last month because to go into it with a victory is much better. But we will keep pushing and working hard to try to be better next month."

How good is Armando Broja?

A player who has come into the fold as a starter recently is young striker Armando Broja. The Albania international scored against Fulham and was yet again given the nod by Pochettino for their clash against Burnley, later being subbed off after not quite finding the net.

Broja has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this year, with David Moyes showing an interest in signing him in the summer according to some West Ham transfer rumours. However, he appears to be in Pochettino's plans for the time being. Pundit Frank Lebouef, speaking to ESPN this week, has claimed that the 22-year-old still has come convincing to do. Here's what's been said about Broja:

“I pray for [Christopher] Nkunku to come back very, very soon because Broja, I’m not convinced yet. And he comes back from injury, so it takes time. Jackson, yeah, he’s getting better. But what I saw from Nkunku for several years, that will make a frontline very competitive.”