Insider Dean Jones has expressed his confusion over why Graham Potter opted to substitute Joao Felix for Conor Gallagher at half-time in the recent Chelsea win.

What's the latest on Joao Felix and Chelsea?

With the pressure recently mounting on the Blues manager, the Englishman had a great week as he beat Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Potter then followed that up with a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League with goals from Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic sealing the victory.

During the game, however, the Chelsea boss opted to bring off Felix for Gallagher, making the change at half-time much to the frustration of Jones.

Indeed, while speaking on Chasing Green Arrows, the insider voiced his bemusement at the decision.

He explained: "He [Potter] said I wanted another man in the middle. It was a tactical decision.

"And I'm looking at it, I'm like: No! Joao Felix is not getting subbed for Conor Gallagher... no way."

Why did Potter bring Felix off at half-time?

As alluded to by Jones, Potter seemed to suggest in his press conference after the game that Felix's substitution wasn't to do with any injury issue or for his role played in the Leicester goal, but rather just tactical.

The coach explained: “Tactically, I wanted to use an extra midfielder.

“I felt we needed someone who could ball-win, a different profile and I thought Conor was fantastic.”

As per SofaScore, it's fair to say Felix didn't exactly impress. Indeed, he finished the game with a 5.9 match rating (the worst of any player on the pitch). In comparison, Gallagher came on and picked up an 8.0 match rating (the best of any player on the pitch).

Seeing as Chelsea went on to win the game, it's hard to argue against Potter's decision even if many viewers such as Jones may have preferred to see what Felix could have potentially done in the second half to redeem his poor display.