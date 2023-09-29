Chelsea have a number of players who are out of contract in the near future, but one of those could be set to sign a new deal at the club, according to a new update.

Which Chelsea players are out of contract?

The Blues have made an extremely underwhelming start to the season, continuing their struggles from 2022/23 and finding themselves desperately in need of some momentum. New signings are understandably taking some time to bed in, whether it be Axel Disasi, Moises Caicedo or Nicolas Jackson, but the hope is that their fortunes changes for the better as soon as possible, starting away to Fulham on Monday night.

Away from the new additions, there are some current Chelsea players whose time at the club could come to an end soon unless they extend their stay at the club. Thiago Silva is arguably the most high-profile individual, with his deal expiring at the end of this season, along with Ian Maatsen and young goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom, while Conor Gallagher's deal will be up in 2025.

Which Chelsea player could sign new deal?

According to Caught Offside, young Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen could be set to sign a new deal, with Pochettino an admirer of him:

"Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that manager Mauricio Pochettino’s position is not currently at risk, with the club keen to show awareness of the long-term nature of the project. Guided by that spirit, the Blues are looking to resolve two contractual situations: that of Ian Maasten and Conor Gallagher, whose terms are set to expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

"The former has opted to remain in London (despite attempts from Burnley to prise him away), with Chelsea decision-makers understood to be surprised by the qualities on show from the left-back."

This has to be considered good news for Chelsea, with Maatsen a talented young player who has shown character by wanting to stay put at Stamford Bridge this season and fight for his place, rather than head out on loan again.

Granted, it hasn't been easy for him to get much playing time under his belt in 2023/24 to date - he has only enjoyed 35 minutes of action across four Premier League appearances - but he will grow as a player with every appearance, and his age means that he should be viewed as a long-term prospect who can become a regular.

Chelsea need to be a in a position where they are blooding young talent like Maatsen and Levi Colwill, among others, and the fact that Pochettino is an fan of the former means it makes even more sense to retain his services, with the Blues boss saying of him:

"I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player."

Maatsen shone on loan at Burnley last season, playing a key part in them being promoted from the Championship to the Premier League, scoring four goals and registering six assists from left-back, and the 13-time capped Netherlands Under-21 international is someone who should only become more polished as the years pass.