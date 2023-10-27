It is believed that another Chelsea star is "set to leave" in the January transfer window, and the Blues are already searching for his replacement.

Chelsea players leaving in 2024

Stamford Bridge transfer chiefs Todd Boehly, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have already overseen a major clearout this year, with Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi coming as the Chelsea players sold or loaned out in 2023.

Those exits raised around £230 million in total and helped to balance the books after a summer of serial spending. However, Chelsea want to sign a striker and are plotting further incomings for manager Mauricio Pochettino next year, meaning yet more of the Argentine's squad could be forced out the door. According to recent reports, there are a few candidates already.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva could leave Chelsea as his contract expires next summer, while left-back Marc Cucurella may also depart. Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is "90%" likely to quit Chelsea too, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Left-back Ian Maatsen, whose current deal expires in 2025, was another name mentioned but those links died down when Chelsea took up the option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months. However, it appears murmurs of a departure for the Dutchman have resurfaced this week.

Ian Maatsen "set to leave" in January

Having spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at Burnley, where he played a heavy hand in their promotion to the Premier League, Maatsen has been favoured by Pochettino on occasion this campaign. While his limits have been somewhat limited, the left-back's featured over six league appearances in total, with Chelsea's manager heaping praise on Maatsen for his intelligence.

"I am so happy with him," said Pochettino in a recent press conference.

"He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player. So far, he is in my plan, yes. I am so pleased with him, as I’ve said, because of his attitude, commitment and his understanding of the game."

Regardless, TEAMtalk now suggest that his future appears far away from west London. According to their information, Maatsen is "set to leave" Chelsea in the winter window. Burnley, Liverpool and Man City are named as suitors for the versatile 21-year-old, with Boehly and co already beginning the search for his replacement in January. Indeed, it is believed Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco and Boca Juniours starlet Valentin Barco lead a two-man shortlist to succeed Maatsen.

The latter can actually sign a pre-contract in two months, as he is in the last year of his current deal with Boca Juniours. As such, it is believed Chelsea are ready to approach him over such a deal soon, while Dimarco comes as an enticing option given his form for the Nerazzurri. The Italian has even scored and bagged three assists in Serie A.