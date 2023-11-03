Chelsea could soon splash out on a new number nine who has been hailed as a "monster", according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

It's fair to say that life under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge has gotten off to a disappointing start, having arrived in the summer with plenty of hope that he could turn things around. Both results and performances haven't been good enough in the Premier League, already giving Chelsea lots of work to do in the top-four battle, and the manager may even find himself under pressure if things don't improve significantly in the coming months.

It may be that Pochettino looks to sign players in the January transfer window, in order for his team to go up a gear, and the attack is undoubtedly the area in most need of surgery, unless Christopher Nkunku immediately hits the ground running on return from injury.

Nicolas Jackson is struggling at the moment, not providing enough ammunition in the final third, and a fresh update suggests Chelsea could look close to home to sign a highly thought of player.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Chelsea could look to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, claiming the Blues will see his proven Premier League status as a big draw:

"It's a good value deal [Santiago Gimenez for £40m] and there's no doubt that will have some appeal, but from what I understand, they would look for somebody more established. Whether that's in European standing or in terms of having Premier League credentials, they want one or the other.

"I think it'd be a massive risk to bring in another player that the fans have little understanding of, and little expectation of, because it's just too hard for players to live up to it.

"They've already got in Nicolas Jackson, a player of promise, he's got that. I said from the moment he came in, he's a good signing, but he cannot be trusted to be Chelsea's main source of goals because he won't deliver enough. There's no history of him scoring enough goals at a high enough level to show that he can carry the burden of being Chelsea's main number nine.

"And we're still in that situation right now. I think that Chelsea's temptation will be to go and spend almost double that amount on Ivan Toney, rather than take another punt on somebody actually fixing their problem."

Toney could be a great signing for Chelsea when he is back available again, having impressed so much for Brentford, making a seamless step up from the Premier League to the Championship.

At 27 years of age, he is right in and around the peak of his powers, with Toney's statistics of 68 goals in 124 appearances for the Bees summing up his prolific threat, and those numbers can surely go up a notch playing in a traditional 'big six' side.

He has been described as a "monster" by Brentford writer Billy Grant, and he possesses the finishing ability and physical expertise to slot straight into Chelsea's attack, especially having already got plenty of Premier League experience under his belt.