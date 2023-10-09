Chelsea look to already be plotting their next spending spree in January under Mauricio Pochettino following a recent update from transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

Blues defender Marc Cucurella has explained that Chelsea are now growing in confidence following their 4-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend, stating via the club's official website: "We scored early [in the second half] and then dominated the game. It's a very good win for us because we were confident and scored a lot of goals. In other games, maybe we lose confidence [after going behind], but today we followed the game plan, kept building, and kept fighting. The confidence in the team is better after two wins in a row."

He then added: "Today, maybe we got a little bit of luck with the first goal, we’ve not had that in other games. Then we continue. We believe in ourselves and the plan and we have a really important three points."

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins meanwhile has confirmed on social media platform X that Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has replaced Dayot Upamecano in the France squad for their double-header against the Netherlands and Scotland.

According to Football Insider's latest Chelsea contract update, England international Conor Gallagher is open to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge as long as boss Pochettino continues to give him regular first-team football.

The outlet claim that Gallagher was concerned his minutes may be diminished following Chelsea's summer additions of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Lesley Ugochukwu. Gallagher is now deemed a 'big part' of plans moving forward in SW6 and has earned his spot as a regular in the England set-up and will take part in the Three Lions' upcoming fixtures against Australia and Italy over the international break.

Chelsea transfer news - Ivan Toney

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, who cite a £100m price tag, transfer insider Jones has delivered a huge Chelsea transfer update regarding Brentford striker Ivan Toney and has indicated that the prolific forward would be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge while also stating that the Blues could have a genuine chance to sign him.

Jones stated to the outlet: "I mean, he clearly is looking for a move in January. For all the noise that there is around this transfer, it's not a coincidence that he's changed agents. He has big belief in what he's capable of, and I think during this period out, it's probably been reflective for him to decide where he wants to take his career.

"And, you know, Brentford, has been great for him, but he knows that he's capable of playing somewhere bigger than that. So, I think that Chelsea clearly is a club that have interest in him and I think that he's interested in that too. I'd say there's probably the highest chance of it happening as we stand right now."

Labelled "remarkable" by Brentford manager Thomas Frank earlier this year, Toney has notched 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 appearances for the Bees, as per his club statistics; however, he is banned from competing in club competition until January 2024.

Chelsea could clearly do with another striking option and Toney may be the ideal candidate to lead the line at Stamford Bridge if they can get a deal over the line for the England international in January.