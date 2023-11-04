Highlights Chelsea's struggles in front of goal continue to hinder their progress despite the addition of Nicolas Jackson in the summer.

Raheem Sterling has been the main attacking threat for Chelsea, but their lack of depth in the striker position is evident.

Chelsea have been given a potential boost in their pursuit of Ivan Toney, as the Brentford forward has reportedly expressed his desire for a new challenge in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have received a major shot in the arm regarding their hunt to strengthen a problem position under Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

Chelsea's striker woes continue...

Despite moving to bring in big-money signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer, Chelsea have struggled in front of goal so far this campaign, and their profligacy in the final third continues to hinder their chances of making marked progression under Pochettino.

In the Premier League, the Blues have taken just 12 points from their opening ten fixtures, scoring a tame 13 goals in the process, ranking them firmly in the middle of the pack regarding chances converted across the division.

England international Raheem Sterling has provided the main threat in attack for Chelsea, registering four goals and one assist across all competitions this term from 12 outings.

Nevertheless, new arrival Jackson and Cobham graduate Armando Broja are the only recognised strikers on the books at Stamford Bridge and have mustered just three strikes between them from a combined 16 appearances (Chelsea squad statistics - Transfermarkt).

Broja has been unavailable for Chelsea since the last international break due to an injury sustained on duty with Albania; however, Blues boss Pochettino has confirmed that the 22-year-old could now be in contention for his matchday squad on Monday, where Chelsea will face a stiff test in the form of an away trip to Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Pochettino stated: "It’s good because today we were talking and maybe he will be available to be on the bench for Monday. He was training today and before in the last few days, and doing well. I hope that he can be involved in the game, but still, it’s not confirmed."

Now, it looks as if the Argentinian has been given a major boost in his bid to address the Blues' striking woes come the January transfer window.

Chelsea given major Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney's Brentford goal record - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 124 Goals 68 Assists 21

According to a transfer update from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who is said to have told his current employers that he hopes to seek a new challenge in the January transfer window. Arsenal are also keen on the England international; however, any interested suitors would likely need to fork out a fee in the region of £80m to secure his services.

Manchester United were also believed to be in pursuit of the former Newcastle United striker, though they have since turned their focus toward alternative targets due to Financial Fair Play stringencies, scuppering the prospect of Toney moving to Old Trafford.

Described as "remarkable" by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Toney is free to return to competitive action on January 16th 2024 following a lengthy ban for breaching FA betting rules.

Having already been back in a cycle of training for several months, it is imaginable that the 27-year-old wouldn't be too far away from being able to make his comeback in the Premier League, which has evidently piqued Chelsea's interest as they look to find a clinical edge in front of goal.