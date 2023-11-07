Chelsea have been told they could make a "really interesting" signing after reports of their interest in a "very ambitious" star.

Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino secured a chaotic 4-1 win away to London rivals Tottenham on Monday, a game which perhaps stands out as this season's most entertaining encounter to date. The thrilling 90 minutes saw red cards, injuries, a succession of missed chances, goals ruled out and VAR controversy over what was a memorable return to Spurs for Chelsea's manager.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson, who has come under some criticism since his joining from Villarreal, bagged his first Chelsea hat-trick in the final 15 minutes and went home with the match ball. The Senegalese striker did miss a fair few opportunities, though, and perhaps would've done little to convince his doubters overall. Pochettino sent a message to Jackson after his performance, explaining to the press that he needs to improve and hopes his hat-trick will give the forward confidence.

"He is so young and came from Spain, different league and he needs to improve," said Pochettino on Jackson.

"I hope this hat-trick can allow him top play more relaxed and find the confidence he needs. I am happy for him because we know that when strikers don’t score, they suffer. So that is for people to think. He is really young, arrived to the club this summer, and it’s not easy to play for Chelsea. It’s the history, about winning, lifting trophies."

Jackson's form this season has been central to debate, with reports also suggesting that Chelsea are targeting a new striker for 2024.

Chelsea could make "interesting" signing in Toney

One heavily-linked option is Brentford star Ivan Toney, who scored 20 league goals for the Bees last season prior to his ban for alleged gambling breaches.

Chelsea are one of the favourites for Toney, according to reports in the last few weeks. The Englishman has also been described as a Jackson upgrade, with journalist Paul Brown now telling GiveMeSport that why Toney would come as a "really interesting" Chelsea signing.

“It depends on what Pochettino wants from his striker, but I think Toney would be a really interesting signing for Chelsea," said Brown this week.

"He is an established Premier League goalscorer, he's very ambitious, and his movement is good. I think he'd be interesting for them."

More interestingly, the 27-year-old has even drawn comparisons with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with Arsenal star Declan Rice praising his "playmaker"-like ability to talkSPORT.

Ivan Toney strengths Aerial duels Direct free-kicks Through balls Finishing

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up," said Rice on Toney.

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."