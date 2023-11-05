Patience is the key word when it comes to Chelsea so far this season. They’ve shown glimpses under Mauricio Pochettino, but only glimpses as they saw any building momentum gained from victories over Fulham and Burnley, before a dramatic draw against Arsenal, come to a crashing halt in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Things don’t get any easier for the Blues, either, who travel to an unbeaten Tottenham Hotspur side in the hope of placing the first dent in their London rivals’ Premier League title chances. As ever, whilst results are inconsistent on the pitch, Todd Boehly reportedly already has an eye on the transfer market and one particular summer target.

Chelsea transfer news

Chelsea once again stole the headlines in the summer transfer window as Boehly gave Pochettino’s new squad a major rebuild. The likes of Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount were all shown the exit door as Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson, alongside many others came through the door at Stamford Bridge.

It would come as little surprise if it was the London giants dominating next summer’s window as well, given their financial power and consistent need for reinforcements following poor results. According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are already eyeing a move for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the summer. The Blues reportedly consider the Borussia Dortmund player to be someone with exceptional potential and could make their move.

If Chelsea are to sign the English teenager, however, they’ll reportedly have to win the battle for his signature against both Newcastle United and Arsenal in a deal that could reportedly be worth €40m (£35m) in the summer. The winger will certainly have a lot to think about regarding his future, having initially left Manchester City in the Premier League in favour of a move to Dortmund.

Chelsea interested in Bynoe-Gittens

Chelsea’s reported interest in Bynoe-Gittens comes as little surprise. After all, this is a 19-year-old player who has already featured at one of Europe’s top clubs in the form of Borussia Dortmund, making 30 appearances in all competitions. Ticking the homegrown box, too, this is simply a deal that could make perfect sense from a Chelsea perspective. (Jamie Bynoe-Gittens stats - Transfermarkt)

Of course, those at Stamford Bridge will have their current focus on fixing issues within their squad, but they can then turn their attention back towards the future and potentially landing Bynoe-Gittens in 2024. The winger has already been at the centre of praise throughout his Dortmund career, including from teammate Karim Adeyemi who said: "He has no fear. For me, he is one of the best players one-against-one I have ever seen, to be honest. He will be a really good player."

Chelsea may well be hoping to be in a strong enough position to convince Bynoe-Gittens when next summer arrives. As of right now, they do not look on course to qualify for the Champions League, something that Dortmund can consistently offer. The Englishman has also seen just how badly a return to the Premier League from the Bundesliga can go, courtesy of Jadon Sancho, so it could be a tricky transfer.