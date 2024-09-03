Pundit Jamie O'Hara has told Sky Sports that a high-earning mainstay doesn't deserve to be in the Chelsea starting eleven, insisting that a youngster in Enzo Maresca's squad would actually be the much better choice.

Chelsea held by Crystal Palace in 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge

Right after their thumping 6-2 win at Wolves, Blues supporters were unfortunately brought right back down to Earth last Sunday - forced to watch on as their side failed to get past Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke were inches away from opening Chelsea's scoring in the first half, with the latter forcing Dean Henderson into an excellent reactionary save at the near post.

Maresca's side were really knocking on Palace's door in what was a brilliant start to the 90, before Nicolas Jackson eventually made their only breakthrough - feeding off Palmer's excellent cross and tapping into an empty net after a devastating counter-attack in the first half.

Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace - top performers by WhoScored Player Match Rating Cole Palmer 7.6 Nicolas Jackson 7.2 Moises Caicedo 7.2 Eberechi Eze 7.2 Dean Henderson 7.1

Palmer also forced Henderson into another fine save with his free-kick just outside the penalty area, threatening to make it two, but Chelsea's lack of clinical finishing eventually cost Maresca dearly.

Despite being on the back-foot for most of the game, Eberechi Eze rescued a point for Palace - curling a fantastic finish past Robert Sanchez from just outside the penalty area.

Jackson threatened to find a winner right at the death, testing Henderson again from point-blank range after a through ball, but Chelsea were ultimately forced to settle for a draw.

“I feel it is a shame for the players because when we finished the game, you could see the players’ frustrations. In the way we played today, we are going to win games," said Maresca after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Palace.

“We completely deserved to win the game. We created chances and controlled the game. We didn’t concede chances and in the first half, I think they just had one shot on goal with Adam Wharton and then they had the goal in the second half which was a fantastic goal.

“[We] completely deserved to win the game but unfortunately we didn’t. But the performance was very good, on the ball and off the ball.

“After we conceded the goal, we lost our way in terms of controlling the game and the game started to be a bit up and down and in transition, which is not our football and especially against them as they are very good in transition."

O'Hara urges Chelsea to axe Enzo Fernandez for Romeo Lavia

Looking ahead to the rest of this Premier League season, pundit O'Hara has given a piece of advice to Maresca in regard to Enzo Fernandez.

The £180,000-per-week ace has been criticised throughout 2024, with reports earlier this year even claiming that Fernandez was ready to leave Chelsea and embark on a new chapter.

Speaking to Sky [01/09/2024 at 15:45], O'Hara claimed Fernandez isn't good enough to be starting for Chelsea, and said young midfielder Romeo Lavia is a more prudent option for Maresca.

“I am not having Enzo Fernandez. I am not having him. I don’t think he is good enough," said the ex-Spurs midfielder. “They paid a lot of money for him, £100 million, they have made him the captain of the football club. I don’t think he deserves to play in midfield. Lavia is a better player.”

The Argentine World Cup winner, who shone at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, has started all of their league games so far - accumulating 270 total minutes.