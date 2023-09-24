Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has claimed that one "lovely" starlet at Stamford Bridge is just like Tottenham star James Maddison.

What is the latest Chelsea news?

Ahead of their clash with Aston Villa today, Mauricio Pochettino's side haven't exactly enjoyed the richest run of form early on this season. Indeed, despite spending around £397 million on an array of summer signings, Chelsea have won just one of their opening five Premier League matches so far.

The Blues' sole victory came against league strugglers Luton Town, who have been widely tipped to go straight back down to the Championship. Draws against Liverpool and Bournemouth are coupled with two losses at the hands of West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Injuries have been partly to blame for Chlesea's lacklustre start, but Pochettino is adamant that the wins will come sooner rather than later.

"I think the fans know if you invest the type of money, there is expectation," said Pochettino after their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

"What I can tell the fans is the circumstance, I cannot change the reality. With all of the squad fit we can compete, we don't have all of the squad available, what can we do?

"For me, nothing to say, the fans can do this. Twelve injured today, three of four young guys, two 'keepers on the bench, I am going to cry, I am going to complain, to who? I have to accept this. That is the circumstance and we need to accept. We have our opinion, our reality. I think we are doing good things, more than people can expect but I told you before the season, Chelsea is about the win. Young players need to feel what it means to be a Chelsea player."

Chelsea player ratings

It is hard to pick a standout star from Pochettino's opening matches, with former keeper Asmir Begovic even lambasting the squad as mid-table quality recently in a scathing attack.

There is reason to believe they could turn a corner, though, especially when the likes of Christopher Nkunku come into the fold when available.

Another promising young player who could make his mark is Cole Palmer, coming after he sealed a multi-million-pound move from Man City in the summer.

The 21-year-old has already scored some big goals this season for his ex-club; bagging a fantastic Community Shield strike against Arsenal in August.

Palmer also scored in the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla, perhaps motivating Chelsea to make their move for a player who was going to find it hard to earn regular places under Pep Guardiola.

Former Chelsea winger Cole, speaking to TNT Sports this week, was full of praise for the Englishman as he drew a comparison to both Maddison and England star Jack Grealish.

“He’s the Jack Grealish, James Maddison type. He's got lovely balance, a lovely left foot,” Cole said.

“I've watched him mainly playing off the right, coming in on his left foot. But he could play as a 10. He can float anywhere in the final third, but he's just a player that makes an impact. Clearly the project is we buy young players under the age of 25, we give them long contracts and we develop them and teach them within our framework. There are a lot of footballers at Chelsea, so the project is going to be balancing that."