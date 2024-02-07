It is believed a manager's agents are "pushing hard" for him to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, with the Argentine under mounting pressure after back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Pochettino pleads for time amid Chelsea backlash

On Tuesday, Pochettino attempted to quell the negativity surrounding his club after real backlash, with supporters booing Chelsea off in both halves of their dismal 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The former Spurs boss was adamant that Chelsea need leeway to continue building a project amid this difficult period for the two-time Champions League winners who've spent over £1 billion since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022.

“We need time and people need to understand why we need time,” said Pochettino on Chelsea's form.

Chelsea's worst-performing players per 90 in the league this season, with over 10 appearances Match Rating (via WhoScored) Lesley Ugochukwu 6.20 Noni Madueke 6.47 Malo Gusto 6.50 Mykhailo Mudryk 6.55 Axel Disasi 6.63

“It’s about creating a team. It’s like building a house. You need to be sure of all the steps you take. We are building from zero. Always it takes time. Look at the project of Manchester City or Liverpool. It’s always about time and a very clear leadership like Pep [Guardiola] or Jürgen [Klopp]. It’s so clear from there you build these projects.

“I think we are all together in this and that’s important. I received a very good text from [the owners]. Of course I am in contact with them and the sporting director every day.”

While Pochettino also moved to quash rumours of an imminent departure, that hasn't exactly stopped certain top coaches in the beautiful game from eyeing the Chelsea hot seat in case he's given his marching orders.

The west Londoners face an all-important next few games, including an EFL Cup final against Liverpool, and this run of highly-anticipated fixtures could well determine whether Pochettino is given license to continue building his long-term project.

Jose Mourinho's agents "lobbying hard" for Chelsea job

According to reliable Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack, a very familiar name in Jose Mourinho is apparently monitoring Pochettino's situation with great care.

It is believed Mourinho's agents are "lobbying hard" for Chelsea to consider him, with the former two-time Chelsea boss being a fan favourite after successful spells in past years.

Mourinho has been floated as a potential Chelsea managerial candidate this week, and there are reasons for the club to at least consider him.

The Portuguese's trophy cabinet is full to bursting after a decorated career at the top level. West Ham boss David Moyes is among his admirers, having called Mourinho a "serial winner" when commenting on the tactician's Conference League success with Roma.

"I want to try and take it a couple of steps further, and I would refer back to the serial winner Jose Mourinho – who found winning this trophy so special for him and his football club," said Moyes on Mourinho's Conference League success at Roma.

"If ever I needed someone to show how hard it is, it would be Jose. He treated it as if it was so important, there's no way we're treating it any less than that."