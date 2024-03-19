Mauricio Pochettino and his future in the Chelsea dugout has been a real talking point at Stamford Bridge this season, and a new update has come to light this week.

Pochettino debut season under scrutiny at Chelsea

Despite club chiefs bringing in £400 million worth of summer signings to the club last year, Chelsea languish in mid-table with the prospect of European football looking increasingly distant as things stand.

Their form has shown real inconsistency this season, and just when you think Chelsea are about to embark on a solid run of form, a terrible result derails that momentum with calls for Pochettino's sack coming to the forefront.

Supporters were heard jeering the Argentine in a recent 2-2 draw away to Brentford, and it is believed Chelsea have managerial alternatives to Pochettino in case they decide not to move forward with him next season.

Chelsea were also branded the "billion-pound bottlejobs" by Gary Neville after losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, something which Pochettino says isn't the case.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Chelsea vs Burnley March 30th Chelsea vs Man United April 4th Sheffield United vs Chelsea April 7th Chelsea vs Everton April 15th Aston Villa vs Chelsea April 27th

"I don't know how you can describe this situation, but for sure I feel proud of the players, I think they made a big effort," said Pochettino in defence of his young Chelsea squad.

"We are a young team and nothing to compare with Liverpool because they finished also with a few young players. It is impossible to compare and he knows that. He knows the dynamics are completely different. I think it is not fair to talk in this way if he says that.

"But we are going to keep strong and believing in this project and see what we can do in the future."

A real saving grace for Pochettino could be Chelsea's looming FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City, as the Blues have a chance to make something of their season by dispatching Pep Guardiola's men and potentially reaching another cup final.

Chelsea "succession planning" for Pochettino

In the background, though, it is believed Chelsea are "succession planning" in the event Pochettino departs before next season. However, this isn't to be taken as an indication that the former Spurs boss will be given his P45.

“Chelsea don't feel like Pochettino is the sole cause of blame for being mid-table. They think that injuries are a factor and that it's just a young squad," said journalist Ben Jacobs.

"Pochettino is very liked by many of the squad. I think, therefore, Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly, the wider ownership and co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, will think long and hard before making a change unless their hand is just so forced by a string of poor results between now and the end of the season. So, nothing is predetermined with Pochettino.

“At the same time, Chelsea are succession planning. Succession planning is not the same as guaranteeing you will make a change or interviewing anyone, and often not even formally approaching anyone.”