Chelsea could be offered a big name club's player in part-exchange for one of their "brilliant" wantaway men, according to a report this week.

Which Chelsea players could leave?

In terms of outgoings, the west Londoners managed to offload a host of unwanted players either temporarily or permanently in the summer transfer window. Indeed, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all come as the Chelsea players sold or loaned out this year.

After spending nearly £400 million on new arrivals, Chelsea's exit deals generated around £230 million in total as Todd Boehly, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart made an effort to balance the books. However, with January now approaching, we could see more players depart. Chelsea are reportedly interested in a new striker and new centre-back, but with FFP to consider, Mauricio Pochettino must perhaps consider selling more surplus members of his squad.

Ian Maatsen is set to leave Chelsea in January, according to reports, while Thiago Silva looks likely to depart the club as well as things stand. Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Trevoh Chalobah is "90%" likely to exit Chelsea as well, with uncertainty surrounding Marc Cucurella and his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea may be offered Andriy Lunin

While the aforementioned quartet may we all leave on a permanent basis, they could be joined by Arrizabalaga, who is enjoying a brilliant loan stint at Real Madrid right now. The Spaniard is even willing to pay a cut so he can leave Chelsea for good and join Carlo Ancelotti's side permanently. The feeling is mutual at Real who wish to take him indefinitely, and they could even sweeten the deal.

According to The Sun, Chelsea could be offered goalkeeper Andry Lunin in a part-exchange swap deal. The Galaticos are ready to make Arrizabalaga's loan permanent just a few months into his loan spell, and the player himself is also just as willing.

While Chelsea have signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton as their Arrizabalaga replacement, they're apparently still on the look out for goalkeepers, with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale among the targets. Lunin has started two La Liga games for Real this season, but according to this report, a swap deal may well be on the cards.

Andriy Lunin strengths Penalty saving Stoppng long shots (WhoScored)

Arrizabalaga's exit could mean a huge loss on the fee Chelsea originally paid to sign him, with the Spaniard's spell at the Bridge coming as a real mixed bag. Despite this, he has won some admiration, namely from ex-Chelsea keeper Petr Cech who called the player "brilliant".

"I must touch on Kepa, too," said Cech on Arrizabalaga to Chelsea's official website (via The Standard).

"He had to fill those big boots while Edou has been away, and he has been brilliant in all those games under even more scrutiny than usual. You need a strong team and every person ready to help. The goalkeeping group work so hard together to make sure they are all ready for when the moment comes, so Kepa deserves credit too.”