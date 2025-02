Chelsea have put pen to paper on the signing of a starlet striker, which also comes as his division's "record transfer" to date, as Todd Boehly and BlueCo once again show they're not shy about recruiting world football's brightest young talent.

Chelsea knocked out of FA Cup fourth round by Brighton

It was a weekend to forget for manager Enzo Maresca and his squad, who squandered their only remaining opportunity to win a domestic trophy this season.