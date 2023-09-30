Chelsea have been linked with marquee striker signings like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but it's not only household names on the agenda in 2024, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who have Chelsea signed?

The Blues have another busy transfer window last time around, spending huge amounts of money in the summer and strengthening across various positions. Axel Disasi was an expensive signing from Monaco, bolstering the defence in the process, while both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were added to the midfield, arriving from Brighton and Southampton respectively. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson came in from Villarreal, while Cole Palmer was arguably a surprise addition from Manchester City.

As of yet, those signings have failed to work out, however, with Mauricio Pochettino's side languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table, and they need things to turn around sooner rather than later, or they could find themselves way out of the top four battle very quickly.

The January transfer window will give Chelsea the chance to bring in more new faces, assuming owner Todd Boehly provides them with the funds to make reinforcements, and it looks as though a little known new face could come in, following a new claim.

Who else are the Blues after?

Taking to X, Romano reports that Chelsea have made a move to scout exciting young Brazlian starlet Lorran, who is currently plying his trade at Flamengo, and his release clause is also revealed:

"Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006. Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m. He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of JayZ — with Vinicius Jr, Paquetá, Martinelli, Endrick."

There is no question that Chelsea need to be signing players who can make an immediate impact in their squad, but it is also key that they plan for the future, rather than simply focusing on the here and now.

For that reason, Lorran should be viewed as an extremely exciting long-term acquisition who can develop greatly at Stamford Bridge, having already made a name for himself in his homeland of Brazil - evidenced by the type of talent also being recruited by the same agency.

At just 17 years of age, the Flamengo man has already made four appearances at senior level, scoring once in that time, making him the youngest goalscorer in club history in the process, which as only enhanced his reputation.

Lorran hasn't looked out place in his attacking midfield role and is also a two-cap Brazil Under-16 international, and will no doubt have aspirations of shining for his country in older age groups over the coming years. The fact that Manchester United are also in the hunt for the teenage Brazilian speaks further volumes about his talent, and if Chelsea could pip their rivals to his signature, it could feel like a real coup.

Granted, Lorran wouldn't be seen as a player who could come in and change the Blues' issues from the off, but they could be signing a potential future superstar - one who could eventually become one of the first names on the team sheet over time.