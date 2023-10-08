Chelsea are already looking to conduct some business ahead of the January transfer window and have received a reply to an offer for a talented ace, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

Cited by The Metro, Mauricio Pochettino singled out Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer for special praise following his contribution in their 4-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League, saying: "He is a very talented player and he has the quality and he surprised me when I arrived, because it was the day before the transfer window closed. the way the he reads the situations and what the team needs in every situation, he can be the player who can link with his team-mates. He is still very very young but with great personality and he has the talent and the quality which we saw today."

Meanwhile, speaking on ESPN, pundit Steve Nicol claimed that Raheem Sterling's positive performance in the victory over Burnley was driven by his frustration at being snubbed by England boss Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' upcoming double-header against Australia and Italy. Nicol said:

"I think it’s pretty straightforward what’s sparking this: not getting picked for England. I mean, it’s one thing not to be picked; it’s another thing when it’s all over the papers, it’s all over the media. And quite frankly, from the player’s point of view, it’s a little bit embarrassing, particularly when you were not just a regular in the England squad but an absolute regular starter for your country. So that absolutely fuelled his flame and he produced."

The 28-year-old has made a relatively positive impact for Chelsea in 2023/24, registering three goals and one assist in his opening nine appearances across all competitions. The club now enter the international break and various players will fly out to represent their respective countries before they return to action against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21st.

Chelsea transfer news - Blues make Luis Guilherme offer

Journalist Jorge Nicola shared a Chelsea transfer update, relayed by Simon Phillips, claiming the Blues have made an offer to sign Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme in the region of €35 million, which was subsequently rejected by the Brazilian giants, who are seeking to recoup a higher fee for the 17-year-old.

Bayern Munich have also been knocked back in their pursuit of the midfield talent, who has previously been labelled "spectacular" in the media.

Chelsea summer signings that are 21 or under Player Previous club Fee Cole Palmer Manchester City £42.5 million Moises Caicedo Brighton & Hove Albion £115 million Lesley Ugochukwu Rennes £23.5 million Deivid Washington Santos £17.1 million Angelo Santos Undisclosed Diego Moreira Benfica Free transfer Romeo Lavia Southampton £58 million All information courtesy of Sky Sports News

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated on his YouTube channel that Manchester United are also keen on the midfielder and have scouted him in recent weeks. Guilherme has made 22 appearances for Palmeiras across all competitions since making his breakthrough at senior level, though he has yet to register a goal or assist.

Placing an emphasis on securing young talent has become a key part of Todd Boehly's approach during his tenure at Stamford Bridge, and it looks as if the Blues have plans to secure another star of the future; however, by the looks of tings, they will need to up their bid for Guilherme if they are to make his arrival a reality.