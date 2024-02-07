Chelsea supporters have been handed a "key" update on manager Mauricio Pochettino and his future at the club, as chairman Todd Boehly and senior Stamford Bridge chiefs could decide to part company on one condition.

Pressure on Pochettino after dismal Premier League defeats

The Argentine has failed to steer Chelsea's ship on course so far, with the two-time Champions League winners undergoing yet another disappointing Premier League campaign despite serious investment off the field.

Their 4-2 loss to Wolves last weekend has seen them drop below Gary O'Neil's side and into the bottom half of the table. Chelsea's dismal home defeat, their second in as many games after they were also bested by Liverpool at Anfield, highlights glaring issues in Pochettino's squad which he must attempt to resolve quickly.

“We are not good enough [today],” said Pochettino after Wolves.

“Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible.

“The players need to take responsibility like I take responsibility. At the moment we’re not matching the history of the club. That’s true. We need to accept it, be critical but we cannot give up. We’ll work hard to change. If it’s not working in this way, we need to move on and find a different solution."

Some reports have even suggested that high-ranking Chelsea official Behdad Eghbali wants to hire Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as a replacement for Pochettino, with the former Spurs boss running out of time to make a success of his reign.

Jose Mourinho is also said to be keeping a watchful eye on Pochettino's situation, as the big-name manager's agents lobby "hard" for him to be considered as a potential Pochettino successor (Simon Phillips).

Chelsea's worst-performing players per 90 in the Premier League, with over 10 appearances Match Rating (via WhoScored) Lesley Ugochukwu 6.20 Noni Madueke 6.47 Malo Gusto 6.50 Mykhailo Mudryk 6.55 Axel Disasi 6.63

The Blues face a season-defining next few games, starting with an FA Cup tie away to Aston Villa this evening. Perhaps the biggest of the lot, though, is their eagerly-anticipated EFL Cup final clash against Liverpool.

Writing for Football Insider, journalist Pete O'Rourke says Chelsea could sack Pochettino if they lose to Liverpool at Wembley, saying that the 90 minutes will be "key" in determining the Argentine's future.

Boehly and co have invested over £1 billion since Clearlake Capital's takeover from Roman Abramovich in 2022, but their plethora of marquee signings are yet to produce a run of consistent results or eye-catching football.

Graham Potter was handed his P45 last season after failing to make the most of Chelsea's expensively assembled squad, and if Pochettino doesn't turn the tide soon, it appears the 51-year-old could suffer a similar fate.