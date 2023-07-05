Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount has confirmed his departure to rivals Manchester United in an emotional social media video.

What did Mason Mount say about leaving Chelsea?

Talk of a possible Blues exit has been rumbling on for a while now, so news of the move isn't the biggest shock at this moment in time.

However, this is a sign of how much change there has been at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly. After all, just a few seasons ago, the idea of Mount leaving Chelsea for Man Utd would have been preposterous.

Indeed, the midfielder has been at Chelsea since the age of six and there is even a great video on YouTube of him displaying his free-kick technique as a youngster while in the club's training gear.

However, now aged 24, it appears Mounts's time is up with the club and he confirmed as much in an emotional post shared on his official Instagram account.

In full, he said: “Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea.

“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career.

“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we’ve been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course, that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

“I want to say thank you to the academy, Jim [Fraser] and Neil [Bath] for being so influential to me from such a young age.

“The managers I’ve worked under, Frank [Lampard], Thomas [Tuchel] and Graham [Potter].

"The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all of my teammates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support and most importantly you guys for sticking with me throughout.

“Wish you all the best.”

How much will Mason Mount cost Man United?

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law, the now ex-Chelsea man will sign an initial five-year deal at Old Trafford that includes the option of a further 12 months. What's more, the England international will be paid £250k-p/w, though it could rise to as much as £300k-p/w with bonuses.

The player will no doubt be delighted with the contract, having rejected a supposed offer of £200k-p/w from the Blues in November last season.

As for Mount's actual transfer fee, it will reportedly set back the Red Devils' £60m in total (via Fabrizio Romano).

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on at his new club and Chelsea will likely miss his quality in the middle of the park. After all, as per Opta, since the 2019/20 campaign, he has led the way for the Blues in appearances, chances created, goals and assists.