Chelsea have endured a frustrating start to the campaign and the main thing that has contributed to their poor form is a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

The Blues have received some much-needed clarification regarding their front-of-shirt sponsor in recent times amid news that US-based sports data organisation Infinite Athlete have agreed a £40 million per season deal to place their logo on the front of the Chelsea jersey, as per The Guardian.

The report states that the agreement has come too late to see Chelsea sport their new sponsor in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion; nevertheless, it may make an appearance for the first time in their away clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League next Monday.

In conversation with GIVEMESPORT meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones is bemused as to why Mauricio Pochettino continues to persist with young defender Levi Colwill in a left-back role, while Ben Chilwell, who predominantly operates as a full-back on that side, continues to be seen as a challenger to Mykhailo Mudryk on the left flank rather than an option at left-back.

Jones stated: "He's obviously looking for something here at left back that we probably didn't expect necessarily. I thought that he'd want somebody like Chilwell to play that role. But he doesn't. He wants Chilwell to be seen clearly as somebody that can challenge Mudryk for his position now. I find it astonishing, really, that Chilwell is basically now being considered as an alternative wide forward rather than a full-back because that's not really where his strengths lie."

Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu has signalled his desire to move to Chelsea at some point in his career despite attracting interest from Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City, as he said in a recent interview: "Chelsea is my dream to play for. I’ve been a fan of them for over ten years, so playing for them would be a huge dream."

Where is Christopher Nkunku?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku's absence from first-team involvement due to injury is viewed as a devastating blow by coaches at Stamford Bridge, while the France international could be set to miss the rest of the year owing to a serious knee problem.

After being brought in for a fee in the region of £52 million, Nkunku hasn't made a single competitive appearance for the Premier League giants and Chelsea have scored just five goals in their opening six top-flight encounters.

Last term, Nkunku registered 23 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig, earning himself a high-profile move to Chelsea to spearhead their attack, which so far hasn't panned out the way he would've hoped, as per Transfermarkt.

Former RB Leipzig assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer labelled Nkunku a "world-class player" back in 2021 and it is easy to see why he is deserving of such praise. In 2022/23, the 25-year-old averaged around three shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.5 completed dribbles per fixture in the Bundesliga, as per WhoScored.

Chelsea fans will be keen to see Nkunku return to the fold as soon as possible, especially given that Pochettino is struggling to get the best out of his current options in the final third.