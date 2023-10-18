Chelsea and one of their "underrated" stars feel the time is right to part ways in January, according to a very reliable media source.

Who has left Chelsea 2023?

To fund a near £400 million 2023 spending spree at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino parted company with many players either on loan or permanently in the summer window. Indeed, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all departed west London for a combined total of £230 million (Transfermarkt).

For January, there have been murmurs that left-back Marc Cucurella could depart Chelsea as well, with midfielder Trevoh Chalobah also among the names who are linked with an exit. The versatile defender, according to reports over the summer, was already attracting interest from the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton. Chalobah, at one point, was apparently told to find a new club (TEAMtalk) - but that didn't exactly come to fruition.

Chelsea news - Trevoh Chalobah

The 24-year-old finds himself at the centre of links to a winter exit, and according to Fabrizio Romano, that is still the expectation. Writing on his Daily Briefing, the reliable journalist says Chalobah feels the time is right to leave, and the club are in full agreement with him.

"There is the expectation that Trevoh Chalobah will leave in January after almost doing so in the summer," said Romano.

"Both Chelsea and Chalobah feel that partying ways in January is the best solution or both sides. I think his fee could be around £25m as it was in the summer, but again it depends on the negotiation - that’s not guaranteed yet. Bayern Munich were interested in the summer and in my opinion he can play anywhere - he’s a very good and underrated player."

Chalobah has received great praise in the past from ex-Chelsea bosses, including former interim head coach Frank Lampard just last season.

“He’s such a selfless lad. He doesn’t say ‘I want to play in this position," said Lampard. “Maybe (his best position) will become apparent, but I think he’s played really well in a back three for the club. (He had) a really good period when he first got into the team, he can play well as a centre-back in a back four and at right-back. The bigger picture is the way he’s been applying himself since I’ve come back.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing. In my short period here, you look at what are the games and the individual players, I’ve been very happy. I was looking forward to working with Trev because I didn’t get that chance when I was here before.”

Despite his strengths as a versatile player, Chalobah is yet to play under Pochettino this season.