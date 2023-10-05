Chelsea coaching staff have been "surprised" by the exceptional ability of a young player at Cobham, and Mauricio Pochettino has already praised him.

Latest Chelsea news

It's been a regrettable start to the season overall for Chelsea, who recently ended a torrid run of being without a Premier League goal since late August. Their 2-1 west London derby win over Fulham on Monday was much-needed, as the pressure was mounting on Pochettino to turn his side's fortunes around after a disastrous 2022/2023 campaign.

Blues chiefs Todd Boehly, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have attempted to be ambitious in the transfer market, backing Pochettino with the signings of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo and Deivid Washington for around £397 million.

However, there is still work to be done for Chelsea if they're to fight their way back to the summit of England's top flight - coming just over two years after they were crowned European champions at the expense of Man City. That being said, some players have managed to impress enough to warrant new deals.

Chelsea contract news

Indeed, squad members like Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen are currently at the centre of claims that they could be rewarded with fresh terms. The former has started all seven of Chelsea's league matches this season and ranks as their best-performing regular per 90, according to WhoScored.

Maatsen, meanwhile, stands out as an extremely promising prospect and dazzled on loan at Burnley in the Championship last season. The Dutchman has already been praised by Pochettino for his ability, and that feeling is apparently mutual when it comes to Chelsea's coaching staff.

It is believed that Cobham coaches have been "surprised" by just how good Maatsen has been behind-the-scenes and in pre-season. As a result, he has a good chance to remain at the club with Chelsea plotting to extend his current contract.

That is according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who wrote for Tribal Football: "Chelsea are concentrating on two situations related to Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher, whose contracts expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

"After Burnley's attempt to take him back permanently, the Dutch left-back, together with Pochettino, decided to stay. Already during the pre-season, the coach's staff had been surprised by the skills of the player who, thanks to his performance so far, has a good chance of remaining at Chelsea and renewing his contract."

Maatsen's strengths Maatsen's weaknesses Defensive contribution Aerial duels Passing Discipline Ball retention

How good is Ian Maatsen?

Pochettino is a big fan of the left-back, calling him a "clever" player. Maatsen, during his Burnley loan spell last year, also scored four goals and bagged another six assists in 39 league appearances (WhoScored).

"I am so happy with him," said Pochettino. "He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player. So far, he is in my plan, yes. I am so pleased with him, as I’ve said, because of his attitude, commitment and his understanding of the game."