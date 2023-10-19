Chelsea and club chief Todd Boehly "could be tempted" to spend big on Thiago Silva's possible replacement, with club scouts "impressed" by the player in question.

Chelsea transfer targets 2024

Despite spending nearly £400 million in the summer transfer window, Mauricio Pochettino is arguably still lacking a world-class centre-forward option, leading them to consider a big name forward for 2024. Indeed, Chelsea are said to be targeting the likes of Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen for the role, with Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic also rumoured to be of interest.

The striker position is quite clearly a weak link in Pochettino's side right now, with Chelsea going from mid-August to early October without scoring a single league goal. That torrid run ended through a much-needed 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, but it's perhaps a warning sign that Blues chiefs need to consider bringing in a proven goal-getter in 2024.

Chelsea's policy of signing young players with lots of potential appears unchanged as well, leading to transfer links with the likes of RB Leipzig gem Xavi Simons and Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Georgiy Sudakov. There is also the small matter of veteran defender Thiago Silva, who looks set to leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 113-cap Brazil legend has been an ever-faithful servant to the club, last extending his deal in the summer, but he isn't getting any younger. Chelsea may need to start thinking about replacing the 39-year-old, and according to a new report, they have one player in mind.

Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, who has been attracting Premier League interest from Arsenal as well, is apparently on their radar after impressing club scouts. The towering 19-year-old, who's started eight league matches for Sporting this season, is turning heads at Chelsea and it is believed that they "could be tempted" to activate his £69 million release clause in an effort to win the race for his signature.

TEAMtalk shared a Chelsea transfer update, saying Diomande is "top of the list" to replace Silva in west London, coming as the club compile a dossier of Europe's best defensive talents. Diomande, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, is seen as a huge prospect but Chelsea may have act fast amid the serious competition for his signing.

The Ivorian, such is his potential, has been praised as an elite talent by youth football expert and Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

"You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills," said Kulig.

"There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

Diomande only joined Sporting from FC Midtjylland in a deal worth around £7 million, but his performances mean the Primeira Liga side are unlikely to sell mid-season unless a club pays his sky-high release clause. However, as per this report, it appears Chelsea are considering doing so.