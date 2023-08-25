Highlights Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's new midfielder, had an embarrassing moment in his first home game, slipping and falling while trying to dribble.

Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton for a record fee of £115m and made his debut last week in a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

Fans and rivals were quick to react to Caicedo's awkward moment, with some labelling him a flop

Midfielder Moises Caicedo has endured an embarrassing moment while playing in his first home game for Chelsea, he certainly won't want to watch the footage back.

What's the latest on Chelsea vs Luton?

Playing host to Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night, the Blues were looking for their first win of the Premier League campaign having drawn and then lost their opening two fixtures.

Rob Edwards' men were also in the same boat, after losing their opening game and then seeing their next fixture postponed as Kenilworth Road is still undergoing extensive ground improvements, including the construction of a new stand to meet broadcast and media requirements.

Mauricio Pochettino and co got off to a better start this time out, though, and took a 1-0 lead in at halftime thanks to a fine solo goal from Raheem Sterling. The English winger picked the ball up on the right flank before weaving in between a few opposition defenders and then placing his left-footed shot into the far corner.

Sterling then netted again in the second half while Nicolas Jackson also got on the scoresheet to net his first competitive goal for the West London club. This was enough to seal a fairly routine 3-0 win for the home side.

However, before the first 45 minutes was up, new midfielder Caicedo – making his first start for the Blues – unfortunately, suffered one moment he won't enjoy watching back in the morning.

Indeed, as you can see in this footage shared on Twitter, the Ecuadorian awkwardly slipped and fell while trying to dribble with the ball at his feet, despite not really even being challenged by an opposition player.

You can watch another angle of the bizarre moment below:

How much did Caicedo cost Chelsea?

Caicedo only arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion – for a whopping British-record fee of £115m – a short while ago but of course, already made his debut last weekend in the 3-1 defeat against West Ham United.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

That wasn't a great outing for him either though as he gave away a penalty and couldn't help the Blues pick up a result against the Hammers – even though David Moyes' men finished the game with ten men after Nayef Aguerd's red card.

Despite his slowish start to life in West London, Caicedo does at least very clearly have the backing of his new manager. Indeed, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Pochettino was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

"I never worked with [N'Golo] Kante but he [Caicedo] is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League," said Pochettino when asked whether the midfielder can fill the boots left by the France international.

"He has some similar characteristics to Kante but Moises is still young and needs to work really hard to improve in different areas.

"But he has the potential to be one of the best."

Whenever a new player joins a Premier League team for big money, however, they will immediately be under pressure to perform. With that in mind, unsurprisingly, rival fans were quick to jump on this awkward moment for Caicedo against Luton.

Indeed, here are some of the best reactions...